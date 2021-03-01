The Dragon boys varsity squad continues to play tough basketball against challenging competition, and this past week they walked away with a dominant win and a frustrating loss.
Pine City 74, Onamia 38
Coach Kyle Allen said that it was fun atmosphere in this Feb. 16 road game against a high-energy Onamia team.
“Onamia is such a hard working and scrappy group,” Allen said. “I love their grit and passion that they play with. They just keep coming and just keep playing. Their ability to create chaos can get you out of your game plan and play out of rhythm quickly if you allow it to happen.
“In the times of low attendance numbers due to COVID, it was fun to have a rambunctious crowd at Onamia,” he added. “Their fans in attendance were doing all they could to make up for the lack of people which makes it a fun environment for everyone.”
Kameron Jusczak led the Dragons on the boards with nine, followed by Dylan Petersen with six. Petersen and Jason Thieman both had three assists while Luke Wilson led the pack in steals with seven. Caleb Fromm took the team’s lone charge of the night.
Cloquet 77, Pine City 68
Two nights later, on Feb. 18, the Dragons celebrated their seniors - even as they faced a disappointing loss to Cloquet.
Allen described their two seniors, Caleb Fromm and Carter Arhart, as exceptional students and stand-up people.
“When I first had Carter in class, I was so impressed with him as a student,” Allen said. “When he agreed to be a manager for us, I knew our program would be much improved. We ask a lot of our managers, and Carter has continued to answer that call.
“Caleb earned the beloved nickname ‘corn’ a few years back for his ever trendy style in clothing,” Allen added. “His ability to step in and lead this group through the turmoil of the last year will go down in the record books. He has set a new standard for what hard work looks like in practice daily and in games for our program. I appreciate his belief in me and our program, his willingness to buy into the craziness and for helping to pass that down to future Dragons.”
Allen said it was a hard fought battle from the tip, and that the aggressiveness and physicality of the game was ever present as both teams fought for the lead in the first half.
“We want big schools on our schedule and we are grateful that Cloquet was willing to host us for not only the game but also for our senior night,” Allen said. “It is a great test for our program to get to play these bigger schools.”
He said the team had a few bad stretches that extended the lead for Cloquet and it was just a little too much to come back from.
He said Kameron Juscak continued to fight on the boards and came down with a team high 11 rebounds. Dylan Petersen had quite the game earning 13 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Juszak took two charges while Jason Thiemand and Cole Waxberg each took one.
“We are not far away from where we want to be, but we can’t have those stretches against good teams,” Allen said. “We can’t allow 8-0+ runs. We need to shore up a few things on the defensive end and on the boards. Scoring 68 points in a game should be enough to win”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.