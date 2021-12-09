The Dragons boys basketball team hosted Greenway on homecourt Dec. 4 for their first game. The final score was 73-45.
Coach Kyle Allen noted that Greenway has some talented and veteran players, especially at point guard and shooting guard positions.
Senior Colton Blaisdell drew the job of guarding Greenway’s point guard which is no easy task and did a great job, according to Allen. “Colton is an extremely smart individual with a high IQ,” said Allen. “He came to our program in eighth grade and jumped in with two feet. His progression as a player is attributed to his ability and willingness to buy in.”
Kameron Jusczak and Dylan Petersen, both seniors, complimented each other well in the evening, according to Allen. “Both were big on the boards, finished well and played great on the defensive end,” he said. “Petersen was named Nicoll’s Cafe ‘Player of the Game.’”
Luke Wilson, a junior, settled into his role as a creator for the team as the game went on, Allen noted and joined Jusczak and Blaisdell as the team’s elected captains. “While those three are captains, having so much leadership on this team is really an asset for us,” he said.
Allen highlighted part of the coaching system, stating that the coaching staff was able to scout the team’s play the night before. “Having the ability to go to a game and get a sense of a team is a huge part of our system and our program,” added Allen. “Coach Kringstad was the lucky coach who drew the short straw to go and watch them on Friday and came back with a great scouting report.” He said the coaches can take that information and use it in a way to help the players go out and execute on the court.
“Early in the season, we spend a lot of time on ourselves and trying to perfect what we do,” said Allen. “Our game prep is bits and pieces of the other teams. I was proud of how our boys stuck to the game plan and followed the scouting report against Greenway.”
It is still early in the season to declare a team identity but Coach Allen feels the team is not starting at square one. As the game played out, the boys did a nice job of adjusting, said Allen, and are ahead of the game, so to speak.
“Credit should be given to the experienced players we have returning,” Allen said. “We are really taking some time early on to focus on the little things of our concepts and principles. Our hope is that being able to do that will allow us to be better in the end.
The conference schedule will start on Friday, Dec. 10 at East Central against the Eagles, and on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the team will travel to St. Francis. Coach Allen said that the East Central game will be a fun rivalry game and that the Eagles had one of the best teams in the state last year. He added that the St. Francis match up will “be an extremely tough” early season match up. “We are grateful that St. Francis was willing to have us on their schedule; anytime we can get a ‘big’ school on the schedule, it gives us an opportunity to re-measure ourselves against high level competition and athleticism,” said Allen.
Speaking to being back after two years of navigating a pandemic, Allen said, “It is great to have people in the stands again. It feels like ‘The Den’ is coming back alive.” He said that the coaches and players thrive off of loud environments which helps the players to be excited and positive. “Being able to draw that energy from our crowd is a huge advantage for us. Thank you all for coming and being a part of our program!”
