Pine City Boys Basketball traveled to East Central on Friday, Dec.10 for their first conference game of the year. Both the C-Squad and JV teams were able to earn wins on this night. The varsity team won a final score of 72-37.
Coach Kyle Allen explained that the first half of the game felt a bit off. “It felt like we were trying to go a little too fast, not allowing the game to come to us. This happens when you are a team that wants to play fast all the time,” he noted.
Coming into the second half, the boys re-focused and got everything back on track. “Part of that is we are still working on rotations and substitutions. We are constantly looking at matchups, lineups, and who gels with who,” Allen said. He described that they take risks and try new things at the beginning of the season so that by the end, they have a good feel of what helps the team play at optimum speed.
“East Central had one of the best teams in the state last year, but they graduated nine seniors. They have a nice mixture of youth and some upperclassmen who can carry the load. They are well coached and coached hard; they never give up or give in,” said Allen.
When it came to the players, Allen remarked on Lamont Sydney and Riley Cummings. They came off the bench for the team and led them in rebounding with nine. They were accompanied by Dylan Peterson, Kameron Jusczak, and Luke Wilson who each at seven. Petersen and Colton Blaisdell each took a charge in the game. Wilson led us in assists with seven.
According to Allen, Dylan Peterson is a “do everything” kind of kid and watching him play basketball is special.
Colton Blaisdell continued to be very consistent on both ends of the floor.
After a sluggish start, Micah Overtoom gave some great hustle plays to the start of the second half.
Ashton Seals and Mason Charles’ energy was great; finding times where the team needed it most to be loud and energetic.
Looking forward to the year, Allen states that they are playing a lot of games on the road and against a lot of big and tough schools. The team faces off with St. Francis on Tuesday, Dec. 14, then to Spectrum High School on Friday, Dec. 17. Next week they will host North Branch, another school with a bigger enrollment. Over Christmas, the team will travel to Cloquet for their holiday tournament where they will take on Proctor and Cloquet.
