The All-Conference awards went to Luke Wilson (third from left), Lamont Sydney (separate photo), and Riley Cummings (second from right). All-Conference Honorable mention and All-Conference All Defensive went to Mason Charles (on left).
The Pine City Boys basketball team had their end-of-season banquet in which they celebrated and reminisced. The Dragons went 13-14 this season and came in second place in the conference. Some of their big wins included the Cloquet game and the Spectrum game. Senior and Captain Luke Wilson completed the great feat of getting his 1000th point this past season. Coach Kyle Allen commented, “This was a team that grew throughout the season and did not back down from the big teams on the schedule.”
The Dragon boys had 15 letter winners this season. “This was a tight knit senior group. They kept things light, grew throughout the season, and at the end were playing their best ball,” recalled Allen.
The team awards went to the following: Luke Wilson (MVP), Luke Wilson (OPY), Mason Charles (DPY), Riley Cummings and AJ Ostenson (Most Improved Players), Riley Cummings and Matt Blake (Dragon Award), Charlie Ausmus (Hustle Award), Matt Blake and Charlie Ausmus (Teammate Award), and AJ Ostenson (Eye Opener Award).
The All-Conference awards went to Luke Wilson, Lamont Sydney and Riley Cummings. All-Conference Honorable mention and All-Conference All-Defensive went to Mason Charles. All-Conference All Rookie Team went to AJ Ostenson. All-Conference All-Sportsmanship Team went to Charlie Ausmus. All-Section Award and Academic All-State went to Luke Wilson.
Looking ahead to next season, coach Allen has these things in mind for the team: get stronger, ball handling, athleticism, 20+wins, and conference champs.
