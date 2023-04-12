The Pine City Boys basketball team had their end-of-season banquet in which they celebrated and reminisced. The Dragons went 13-14 this season and came in second place in the conference. Some of their big wins included the Cloquet game and the Spectrum game. Senior and Captain Luke Wilson completed the great feat of getting his 1000th point this past season.  Coach Kyle Allen commented, “This was a team that grew throughout the season and did not back down from the big teams on the schedule.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.