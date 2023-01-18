Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
The Pine City Dragons boy basketball team had a busy week with three games, hosting two and one on the road.
Foley 65, Pine City 63
The team hosted Foley last Tuesday, January 10. It was a section game and a good measuring stick for the Varsity boys. The Foley boys have a new coach this year. The Dragons knew going into this game it would be a treat. Foley had size and could shoot. It turned out to be a very good, and very close, game.
Coach Kyle Allen commented on a change they didn’t see coming, “We had to react to a different defense then we thought they would do, and it didn’t fall the way we wanted it to.”
The Dragons were able to come with two points at the end but could not get those last few points to gain the win. The game ended with an array of emotions; the score was 63-65.
Allen said, “It seemed to be the little things for us that led to not winning that game. You can practice end of game situations, but you can’t really create the exact situations. It’s not the same feelings or intensity.”
Pine City 77, Ogilvie 28
The Dragons then played Ogilvie on Thursday. Allen recalled a couple guards on the Lions team that could really hold their own. The Dragons still had thoughts on their mind about their loss to Foley, so they appeared to struggle getting started both in offense and defense. But, they stayed their course and were able to have a breakthrough, holding strong and steady the rest of the game.
“Our guys didn’t get impatient; they didn’t force something to happen,” said Allen. The Dragons were able to get some guys their first Varsity points as well. The final score for the game was 77-28.
Coach Allen also commented on the JV and C teams, both competing well and lots of growth happening. Growth is being seen all the way from third grade Hoops to the varsity level.
Allen said about the continued growth of the Dragon basketball program, “Wins are great, losses are hard, but that’s not what it’s about. We want to always keep perspective.”
Pine City 65, Denfeld 89
The Dragons also played a game Friday night against Denfeld. They lost 65-89. “Even though the score was a little lopsided, I believe we played well – we didn’t give in. We didn’t throw the towel in. We were outmatched physically and athletically, but that’s OK. We’re a smaller school size-wise, and that’s OK. We just want the chance to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.