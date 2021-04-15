The Dragon boys basketball squad had a lot to be proud of this past season, ending with a varsity record of 13-5 (11-2 in conference), their fourth conference title in a row, and having earned a home playoff game for the sixth time in the last seven years.
Unfortunately, due to COVID protocols, the boys’ playoff run was cut short before it even began. But the team is now looking to the future.
“We, like most everyone else, faced lots of adversity throughout the last year,” said Coach Kyle Allen. “I am so proud of how our boys responded and worked. I have to especially highlight our seven returners from the previous season: Caleb Fromm, Kameron Jusczak, Cole Waxberg, Dylan Petersen, Colton Blaisdell, Jason Thieman and Luke Wilson, who really led our program through these tumultuous times. They worked their tails off, did what was asked of them, and worked to not only support the younger members of our program but continue to build and push the program forward.
He noted that the team missed out on a lot last year, but are hopeful for the future.
“Our program is so much more than basketball,” Allen said. “We are excited and hoping to get back to who we are as time goes on and give the full experience to our players and community that they are accustomed to.”
On the court, the Dragons returned seven players with a varsity jersey from last year’s 26-3 team. The lone senior was Caleb Fromm, who was accompanied by Kameron Jsuczak as our captains for this year.
“Being the only senior is tough, but Caleb took it in stride and was a great leader starting in the offseason,” Allen said. “While he is not the most vocal player we have, he always leads by example.”
Fromm ended up doubling his scoring average from a year ago, from 6.9 points per game to 14.3 points per game. Jsuczak also had a huge leap, averaging over a double-double this year with 18.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Also in the every-night rotation were Cole Waxberg, Dylan Petersen, Luke Wilson, Jason Thieman, and Colton Blaisdell. Along with Jusczak, the team will return these five next year.
“I fully expect this group to take a huge leap forward into next season,” Allen said. “They are not afraid of putting in the work and the hours.”
Joining them will be Micah Overtoom, Mason Charles, Lamont Sydney, and Charlie Ausmus.
“I am excited for these four, they will have a great opportunity for themselves over the next offseason to find some big time minutes going into next season,” Allen said.
Allen said the sub-varsity groups were very young this year and gained a lot of experience throughout the season. Many JV players got the opportunity to see what the big floor looks like. The C-Squad was also young with 7th, 8th, and 9th graders making up this group.
Allen pointed out that the off-season is all about individual improvement. “I am excited to see how the next nine months looks for our young guys,” he said.
He noted that the varsity team had some ups and downs through the season, but said he was very proud of their accomplishments overall.
“With our backs against the wall and only one option at the Conference Title, our boys pulled it together to get the two crucial and impressive wins over East Central and Rush City to earn a piece of the conference title, our fourth in a row.
“Although we were unable to compete in the playoffs this year, I am so proud of what this team accomplished in the face of adversity,” Allen said. “I am excited for their growth over the next few months and into next season. I truly hope they enjoy their spring and fall sports to their fullest and come back hungry and ready for more success on the basketball court.”
