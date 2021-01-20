Dragon boys basketball players may have had jitters as they stepped onto the floor for their first games this past week, but they quickly came together as a team and were able to take apart some formidable opponents.
Pine City 76, Onamia 26
Coach Kyle Allen said that being able to get back on the basketball court, “felt weird, exciting, and crazy all at the same time.”
“I know people are looking at our team and knowing we lost six seniors who played a lot of minutes last year,” Allen said. “People are probably a little down on us. We don’t mind that. We like being the underdog; we like it when people count us out. We know what we are capable of, we know how purposeful we are when building our program and putting our athletes in a position for success. These players stepping up this year have been groomed for this, just like those before them and those that will come after them.”
Onamia lost conference player of the year Josh Perrow to graduation last year, and the Dragons were able to come out and take control on both ends of the court.
“Kameron Jusczak led us on the boards with 11, something we will expect from him night in and night out,” Allen said. “He was joined with our lone senior Caleb Fromm (6) and Dylan Petersen (5). Jason Thieman (4), Luke Wilson (4), and Cole Waxberg paced us on offense in distributing the basketball for assists. Jusczak took our lone charge, but guys were working to get to the right spots all night. It is a slow process and something that takes time to recognize our defensive principles and positioning.”
Pine City 81, Esko 71
The next challenge for the Dragons was taking on a highly-rated Esko squad, who were ranked at #14 in the state in the MN Breakdown Basketball preseason poll.
Allen said the Dragons haven’t played Esko in several years during the season.
“Their head coach, Coach Anderson, is a college teammate of mine,” Allen said. “We bounce things off of each other all the time and have gotten together more in the offseasons over the last few years. We knew this was going to be a good matchup, but also a great measuring stick for us early in the season.”
Allen pointed out that with the shortened offseason and short start to the year, many teams are scrambling to get their systems in place.
“We are lucky in that fashion that our system has been in place for years and we teach it at sub-varsity levels,” he said. “I told the boys leading up to games this year that we were ‘ready’ to walk out and play any team; the question would be are we ‘prepared’ to do it.
The Dragons got off to a quick start and were soon up 10-0, but they knew that Esko wasn’t going to just go away.
“They have gone to state seven of the last eight years; something that we are still trying to achieve in my tenure, their pedigree alone speaks to their reputation,” Allen said. “I was really proud of how our boys fought through the ups and downs of the game. Both teams had times of great runs, but our boys always dug their heels in and responded. As a team, we had 50 rebounds; we will win a lot of games if we can continue to rebound like that against great competition.”
He said the players are doing a good job of shaking off the rust from the offseason.
“I was really proud of our senior Caleb Fromm stepping up to the line and continuing to shoot free throws with confidence,” Allen said. “Kameron Jusczak led us on the boards with 14. Fromm (8) and Dylan Petersen (9) also did a great job of crashing and finishing rebounds. Luke Wilson and Petersen lead us in assists with three each. Jusczak and Colton Blaisdell each took a called charge in the game.”
Allen said he is very impressed by how Pine City High School and Activities Director Rick Engelstad have attacked the COVID situation to make team sports possible again.
“Being able to be back in the gym, see our athletes, be together again, it just brings some normalcy to our lives right now,” Allen said. “We talk all the time how our program is family; the amount of time we spend together in a normal year is astronomical, so not seeing each other for as long as we have felt like not seeing family for that long.”
Allen noted that all basketball games will be streamed. The links can be found by either going to the boys basketball blog (www.pinecityboysbasketball.blogspot.com) or the school’s activity website. People can also join their text message updates by texting: @pcbb to: 81010
