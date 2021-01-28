Boys basketball takes road victory in Ogilvie

The Dragon boys varsity basketball team quickly kicked into gear and earned a decisive victory in Ogilvie, their first road game of the year.
Pine City 90, Ogilvie 44
“Every year, when our first road game comes around, I am a nervous wreck,” said Coach Kyle Allen. “Because of the way we do things, we bring so much equipment with us. Our managers are rockstars; I tell them every year, we couldn’t do what we do without them. When you add in a COVID year, it was even more nervewracking and our managers stepped up and were again, rockstars.”
Allen said that the coaches are throwing a lot at the players right now, and are asking them to learn their roles and improve their play.
“Our guys are doing a great job of taking a lot on their plates and trying to put it into action on game days,” Allen said. “We are lucky to have a basketball system that these players have run for years at Pine City. By the time they get to JV/varsity, we are building around our concepts that they already have and know. It really helps to have a system in place.”
Allen said that the team was able to string together several defensive stops in both halves. He pointed to a number of players who stepped up to help earn the win.
“Jason Thieman really came to play,” Allen said. “He led us in rebounds with eight, second in assists with five, and tied for first in steals with five. His motor is always going and he is really trying to concentrate on what is important to us as both a coaching staff and a program.”
Allen said that Dylan Petersen (7), Kameron Jusczak (6), and Colton Blaisdell (5) continued to crash the boards, while Jusczak (7) and Luke Wilson (5) did a great job distributing the ball for shots and setting their teammates up for success.
“Wilson led us on the offensive end trying to create offense,” Allen said. “He led us in both paint touches and passes to a shot.
“Caleb Fromm continues to lead us in the right direction,” he added. “As the lone senior, he knows my system and the goals of what we are trying to accomplish. He has been down this road before and has the experience to see what is coming.”
The Dragons will continue to be tested as they face perennial rival Braham this week.
