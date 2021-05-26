Dragon varsity track team members faced off against athletes from three other schools at the True Team Track Meet in North Branch on May 18.
“In this meet everyone scores based on their finishing place,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “The higher you place the more points you get with the last place finisher scores one point. We faced some good competition which is what we needed heading into the Great River Conference Championship and the Subsection meets. The temp was great, but it was very windy.”
Boys team highlights
Clementson said the boys team placed 3rd with 136.5 points. Chisago Lakes won with 189 points and Mora was second with 168.5 points. North Branch placed 4th with 121 points.
• Hunter Peacock won the 100m dash in a time of 11.80.
• The boys 4x800m relay team of Damion Torgerson, Weston Clementson, Ronnie Martini, and George Ausmus won in a season’s best time of 9:19.59.
• Jeffrey Carlbom won the triple jump in a leap of 38’ 11.75”.
• The boys 4x200m relay team of Jason Thieman, Jeffrey Carlbom, Caleb Fromm, and Hunter Peacock placed 2nd in a season’s best time of 1:35.55.
• Charlie Ausmus placed 2nd in the 1600m with a time of 4:55.18 with teammate Eli Fromm placing 4th in a PB time of 5:19.54.
• George Ausmus placed 2nd in the 800m run in a time of 2:12.17.
• Hunter Peacock placed 2nd in the 200m dash in a time of 24.27.
• Caleb Fromm placed 3rd in the 400m dash in a time of 55.05.
• Jeffrey Carlbom placed 3rd in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 9”.
• Steven Hart placed 3rd in the pole vault with a vault of 9’ 0”.
• Micah Overtoom placed 4th in the discus with a throw of 107’ 8”.
Jason Thieman placed 4th in the triple jump with a jump of 37’ 5.5”.
Girls team highlights
Clementson noted that the girls team placed 3rd with 161 points in a very close meet. Chisago Lakes won with 169.5 points and North Branch was second with 164 points. Mora placed 4th with 122.5 points.
“It was nice to be competitive up against larger schools,” Clementson said.
• The girls 4x800m relay team of Sophie Lahti, Arissa Rydberg, Emma Belsheim and Allison Unverzagt won in a time of 10:52.02.
• Ella Sell won the 1600m run in a time of 5:35.51 and the 800m run in a time of 2:31.85.
• Sophie Lahti won the 300m hurdles in a PB time of 50.21.
• The girls 4x400m relay team of Summer Thieman, Ella Sell, Arissa Rydberg, and Sophie Lahti won in a season’s best time of 4:22.39.
• Vivian Lahti placed 2nd in the 400m dash with a PB time of 66.95 with teammate Abby Aagaard placing 4th in a PB of 67.69.
• Eva Johnson placed 2nd in the 3200m run in a time of 12:47.65.
• Cara Kuhn (31’ 10.5”) and Lena Roubinek (30’ 9”) placed 2nd and 3rd in the Shot Put.
• Dorothy Miller placed 2nd in the long jump and triple jump with leaps of 14’ 7” and 31’ 6.25” respectively.
• Sophie Lahti placed 2nd in the high jump with a height of 4’ 8”.
• Summer Thieman placed 4th in the 300m hurdles in a PB time of 51.88.
• Lena Roubinek placed 4th in the 100m and 200m dash in a times of 13.85 and 29.55 respectively.
Upcoming Meets
The Great River Conference meet will be held on Tuesday, May 25 in Pine City.
The Subsection meet will be held on
