Boys hockey has tough loss on road

The Pine City Area boys hockey team held its first home game of the season matching up against the Proctor Rails on Friday night, Dec. 3.
The JV team started the night off on the right foot by defeating Proctor’s JV team 3-1. Goal scorers for the Dragon’s included Caden Schlichting, Cody Klein and Griffin Faur. Goaltender Oscar Gribivaul turned away 36 of 37 shots to earn the win.
The varsity team played a hard, back and forth game before a tough loss in overtime 4-3. The Dragons started things off right with a power-play goal from Junior McCoy Leger for his first of the season. The goal was assisted by eighth grader McCall Leger and Junior Ryder Youngbauer.
McCall took a shot from the half wall which was tipped in top-shelf by McCoy for the goal. The Dragons had the lead 1-0 going into the second period. During the second period, the Dragons took a 5-minute major penalty which allowed Proctor to gain momentum and score two goals.
Sophomore Gavin Broz would stop that momentum scoring his second goal of the year on the power play to tie the game at 2-2 going into the third. Broz’s goal was assisted by Sophomore Trysten Thurman. Proctor scored first in the third period to take the lead, but again, the Dragons came back to tie the game with a goal from senior, Jimmy Lindblom, which was assisted by senior, Seth Linnell.
Both teams would have prime scoring chances late in the game and in overtime. The Dragons had an odd-man rush in overtime but could not execute. Proctor gained possession of the puck on the missed Dragon opportunity with an odd-man rush of their own to end the game in overtime.
Mason Olson stopped 24 of 28 shots in the loss. “We played a solid game start to finish,” said Coach Seth Sauter. “We had a lot of opportunities that we could not take advantage of … the chances were there. We’ve been taking a few too many penalties to start the season; we need to play a little more disciplined and stay out of the penalty box.”
Sauter added that they had to throw some of the younger players into the mix at the beginning of the season and that they have filled in nicely. “Mason Olson continues to provide solid goaltending for us and has given us a chance to win every game,” said Sauter.
The Dragon’s next six games are big as they are against Section 5A or Mississippi 8 opponents. This week they host Cambridge on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Little Falls on Thursday, Dec. 9. They will then travel to Princeton on Friday to play the Tigers. Little Falls is currently undefeated and ranked seventh in the State in Class A.
“We are starting to get into the grind of the season,” stated Sauter. “These upcoming games have extra importance as they go towards conference standings and section seeding for the playoffs.”
