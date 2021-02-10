The Dragon boys varsity hockey team has started notching wins, and is looking to keep that momentum going in the weeks ahead.
Pine City 6, Becker/Big Lake 3
The Pine City Area squad hit the road on Jan. 28, and came back with a big win over Becker/Big Lake.
The Dragons drew first blood in the first period. Scoring went back and forth in the first and second periods as the Dragons would score and the Eagles would tie it up. But the Pine City Area squad pulled away in the third period with three unanswered goals.
Pine City Coach Seth Sauter said his Dragons worked hard and eventually wore down the Eagles.
“The team played well tonight,” Sauter said. “We had a big penalty kill in the second period that helped us get the win.”
Game highlights: Mason Mikyska scored two goals, Peyton Smetana scored two goals and McCoy Leger scored two goals. Goalie Mason Olson had 30 saves on 33 shots.
Pine City 5, Princeton 1
The Dragons continued their winning ways with a home ice victory over Princeton.
Pine City scored first again in this game, but this time never gave up the lead.
“We built off our last game and continued to play sound defensive hockey,” Sauter said. “The boys are understanding what it takes to win together and it’s showing.”
Game highlights: Ryder Youngbauer goal and assist, Aiden Welch goal and assist and Parker Sell also scored a goal. Goalie Mason Olson had 16 saves on 17 shots.
North Branch 4, Pine City 1
The Vikings managed to bring down the high-flying Dragons in this Feb. 4 contest at the Pine City Civic Center.
The game was scoreless in the first period, but North Branch scored two goals in each successive period.
Aiden Welch scored the Dragons’ single goal on a power play in the third period with an assist by Jared Carpenter.
“We didn’t have the same intensity we have had the last few games,” Sauter said. “Looking at the positive, we didn’t play our best game, and it was only a one-goal difference until we pulled [Dragon goalie] Olson late in the third period.”
Sauter said his Dragons are learning from both success and adversity.
“The team continues to improve and we are looking to get back on the right track next week,” he said. “This is a good group of players, if we can be more consistent as a team, we will be a tough opponent for anyone on our schedule this year.”
