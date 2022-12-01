The Pine City boys hockey team looks to improve after graduating a host of seniors from the 2021-’22 squad. The Dragons ended last season with a 8-18 record. The Dragons averaged four goals a game on offense and averaged four goals against. The Dragons season would end in round one of the playoffs against the Sauk Rapids Storm.
When asked about this year’s team strengths, head coach Seth Sauter said, “I feel the strengths of this year’s group will be our leadership, work ethic and discipline. We do not have many returning players with a lot of varsity experience, but the seniors and underclassmen we do have returning are focused on having a successful year.”
When asked about the team’s roster and how it is shaping up, Coach Sauter noted, “I’m very excited to see which players will step up their game and help this team be successful. We have a lot of potential to be a sound, disciplined defensive team. A large part of our offense graduated last year. Our identity and game plan will be much different this year.”
The Dragons are in their third season in the competitive Mississippi 8 conference. The Dragons finished 4-8 in the conference. Cambridge-Isanti and Chisago Lakes were the top teams and will again be the teams to chase this season.
“Every year, it seems like there are a handful of teams who have a chance to win the conference. There are no easy games. We are playing playoff-style hockey all season, which will help us be where we need to be at the end of the season, playing competitive hockey.” shared Sauter regarding Mississippi 8 and conference opponents.
The Dragons again line up in Section 5A this year. Not only do the Dragons play in a challenging conference, but their section is also very competitive. Coach Sauter on Section 5A said, “Last year there were three teams ranked in the top 20 in class A in the state from Section 5. Monticello, who was not ranked during section play last year, was the eventual section champion and earned a trip to the state tournament. That just goes to show you what a competitive section we are in. Whoever ends up winning the section, will definitely deserve it. All we can do as a team is make sure we are taking care of things on our end and give it everything we have, day in and day out.”
The boy’s hockey team started their season in Marshall at their annual Thanksgiving classic tournament on November 25-26. The Dragons defeated Morris/Benson area 7-3 and followed that up with a 3-2 come from behind victory over Irondale on Saturday. Ryder Youngbauer connected with the net, scoring three goals and two assists over the holiday. McCoy and McCall Leger also made their presence felt with three assists and a goal. Andrew Thole, Gavin Broz and Trystan Thurman had multiple points on the weekend to round out a positive start to the season for the Dragons.
Coach Sauter on the Irondale game stated, “What an entertaining game for the parents and fans who made the long drive. We were able to watch Irondale play the day before. We knew what their tendencies were and that they had a great goaltender. Our game plan coming in was to get bodies in front of the net and get some gritty goals. All three goals scored was because we screened the goalie, crashed the net and fought for rebounds.”
The combination of Leger, Youngbauer and Leger line was dominant late in the game and couldn’t be stopped. The puck was in the offensive zone for the majority of the last ten minutes of the third. “The boys were relentless late in this game. They never quit, very proud of the effort and determination in this one,” added Sauter.
The Dragons open up conference play and head down to Cambridge-Isanti on Dec. 6, and the Dragons’ first home game is Friday, December 9 vs. Princeton at the Pine City Civic Center.
2022-’23 Pine City Area Dragons players
Seniors: Griffin Faur (Captain), Andrew Thole (Captain), Isaac Jahnz (Captain), McCoy Leger, Ryder Youngbauer, Brent Keeney, Andrew Duclos, Ryan Nolan, Jacob Stuckey, Camden Madigan, and Jordan Dahl.
Juniors: Gavin Broz, Hunter Haug, Oscar Gribauval, Cody Klein, Caden Schlichting,Trysten Thurman, Dylan Schuno, Tyler Mohr, Noah Root, Milo Eggert, and Ethan Doenz.
Sophomores: Aaron Rootkie, Blake Painovich, Breyer Berube, Logan Kirby, Tucker Wasson, Owen Anderson, Henry Ames, Julian Kozisek, Landon Ganote, Beau Hegge, Graham Hansen, and Cody Nolan.
Freshman: McCall Leger
Managers: Maci Babolik and Breckin Wasson
Coaching Staff: Seth Sauter (third year head
