Boys Hockey
Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Photography

The Pine City boys hockey team looks to improve after graduating a host of seniors from the 2021-’22 squad. The Dragons ended last season with a 8-18 record. The Dragons averaged four goals a game on offense and averaged four goals against. The Dragons season would end in round one of the playoffs against the Sauk Rapids Storm.

