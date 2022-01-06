The Dragon boys hockey team participated in the annual Herb Brooks Holiday Classic early last week on Dec. 27 at the Schwan’s Super Rink, the Twin Cities hockey mecca. There they would face Winona Cotter and St. Paul Academy, and with those two wins behind them, match up against the Eau Claire North Huskies in the final.
The first round of the tournament against Winona Cotter was a blowout with the Dragons defeating the Winona Cotter team 14-0.
Scoring and assisting for the Dragons were Aidan Welch, with 2 goals and 2 assists; Ryder Youngbauer, with 2 goals and 2 assists; McCoy Leger, with 1 goal and 3 assists; McCall Leger, with 1 goal and 2 assists; Mason Mikyska with 1 goal and 1 assist; Trysten Thurman with 1 goal and 2 assists; Seth Linnel with 3 assists; Landon Martfeld with 2 assists; and Brent Keeney with 2 assists. It was Mason Olson’s first career varsity shutout.
Coach Seth Sauter noted that Kody Schuno (scoring 2 goals), Trysten Thurman, Griffin Faur, and Andrew Thole all scored their first Varsity goals in this game. Sophomore Cody Klein also registered his first varsity point with an assist.
“It was nice for us to have a game where we could get some players in to get some varsity experience,” reflected Sauter. “It was great to see all those players get their first varsity goal or point.”
Pine City vs St. Paul Academy
The Dragons faced a tougher St. Paul Academy team and started the game off right with Jimmy Lindblom backhanding a nice pass in from Seth Linnell on a 2 on 1. The goal was also assisted by senior defenseman, Nick Sinn. St. Paul Academy would tie it up late in the first.
Late in the second period, the Dragons were on the power play when Mason Mikyska ripped a wrist shot into the upper corner from just inside his own blueline to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.
The power-play goal was assisted by McCoy Leger and Mason Rydberg. That would be all the Dragons would need as Mason Olson and the rest of the team would shut down St. Paul Academy the rest of the game.
Nick Sinn would add an empty-net goal for the Dragons to ice the game. Mason Olson stopped 31 of 32 shots for the win. The final score was 3-1. The win would send the Dragons to the championship game vs. Eau Claire North at the TRIA rink in St. Paul.
“This was our best three-period game of the year so far,” said Sauter. “We played sound defensive hockey the entire game and kept all of our opponent’s chances to the outside of the rink. I’m very happy with the team’s performance and effort in this one.”
Pine City faces Eau Claire North Huskies in the finals
The Dragons played a solid first two periods going into the third period of the game tied at 1-1.
The Huskies got on the board first with a goal in the first period. The Dragons responded in the second with a goal by junior McCoy leger. The goal was assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and McCall Leger.
The Dragons had their chances throughout the game but could not bury one in the back of the net. The Huskies would score three more in the third period including an empty-net goal. Mason Olson stopped 24 of 27 shots in the loss.
“Oli gave us a chance to win the game again,” noted Coach Sauter. “He kept us in it until the third period. If we would have executed on some of our scoring chances early in the game, the result may have been different. It was another great team effort against a difficult opponent.”
Sauter also gave credit to the Husky goaltender. “He played a good game,” he said.
The Dragons ended up taking home the second-place trophy with a score of 1-4 and loss to the Eau Claire team.
Sauter noted that it was a great experience for the boys to be able to play where the Minnesota Wild practice and that it was a great venue for hockey. Overall, Sauter said that he was very pleased with the effort the team put forth this week.
“We played smart, disciplined hockey the entire tournament,” he said. “Anytime a team makes it to the championship in a tournament, it is an accomplishment. This should give us some confidence moving forward that we can play with anyone on our schedule.”
The Dragons continue their nine-game road trip by traveling to Breezy Point Arena on Tuesday and to Princeton to play Becker Big Lake on Thursday. “We are looking forward to playing Northern Lakes who beat us to go to the section final last year,” said Sauter. “Northern Lakes is the defending 5A section champion.”
