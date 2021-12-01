The Pine City Boys Varsity Hockey team started the year off with the Marshall Tiger Thanksgiving Classic over Thanksgiving weekend in Marshall, Minnesota. The Dragons won their first game vs. Waconia with a winning score of 4-3.
Sophomore Gavin Broz scored his first varsity goal late in the game which turned out to be the game-winner. Freshman Landon Martfeld also scored his first varsity goal to tie the game up with one second left in the second period. Captain senior Seth Linnel tallied two goals and an assist in the victory including the first two Dragon goals of the game. Senior goaltender Mason Olson stopped 42 of 45 shots in the game.
“Oli was unbelievable in this game,” noted head coach, Seth Sauter..
After letting in two goals on the first three shots, Olson stopped 42 of the next 43 shots he faced. “Oli kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win, which we eventually did. We probably [wouldn’t have] won this one without his performance,” said Sauter. “He made one spectacular save after another, especially late in the game.”
The Dragons fell short vs. Marshall 3-1 in their second game of the tournament. “We were a bit out of sync in this game,” explained Sauter. “We had our chances but could not execute.”
The boys played hard on the weekend, said Sauter. “it was nice to get the first win out of the way, especially with a lineup that consisted of players playing at a level they have not played at before,” Sauter said the win will help their confidence moving forward.
The Dragons’ first home game is Friday, Dec. 3 vs. Proctor at the Pine City Civic Center. “We are looking forward to having the Civic Center packed for home games this year. It will be nice to have a full house again with our fans supporting the team.” said Sauter.
