The Pine City Area boys hockey squad put together two wins against Proctor and Cambridge before suffering a loss to a tough St. Francis team.
Pine City Area 3, Proctor 2
Jared Carpenter and Parker Sell got one goal apiece in this contest, while Peyton Smetana scored a goal of his own and earned two assists.
“It’s always nice to get a win against a team that you have already lost to during the season,” said Coach Seth Sauter. “The team played a clean game and moved the puck well together. The boys are starting to do the little things right and it’s showing. If we can continue to play this brand of hockey we will be tough to beat.”
Pine City Area 6, Cambridge 5
Cambridge had previously beaten the Dragons in their first contest of the year.
“The was a big character win for us,” Sauter said. “It was a chippy game and the boys kept their heads and pulled out the win late. This win will give us confidence moving forward that we can compete with anyone if we play our game and use our speed to our advantage.”
Sell earned a Hat Trick with three goals, and set up the game-winning goal. Smetana, Mason Mikyska and McCoy Leger each scored one goal. Daniel Sluka had two assists.
“Daniel Sluka and Parker Sell had great games,” Sauter said. “These two players can control the play and change the momentum of a game and they did that in this game. The team is playing well right now. The hard part is to do it every game, especially being in the Mississippi 8 conference where there are no nights off. Any team can beat any team in this conference, we need to bring our best every time we step on the ice.
Pine City Area 2, St. Francis 5
Seth Linnel and Hunter Haug each scored one goal in the Dragon loss to St. Francis.
“We did not bring our best vs. St. Francis,” Sauter said. “We had too many players trying to do it themselves instead of moving the puck as a team, which is not our style of play. Credit to St. Francis, they played well. We forgot what our identity was in this game and will look to get back to playing Dragon hockey this weekend against Becker Big Lake.”
