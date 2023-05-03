The Dragon Boys tennis team traveled to Litchfield on Monday, April 24 to play three matches. The first match was against Montevideo. The Dragons swept in both singles and doubles against the Montevideo team.
The second match was played against the fourth ranked team the Litchfield Dragons. Litchfield has strong doubles teams, and the Pine City Dragons fought hard to stay with them. “Milo and Bohdan pulled off a big win for us with their aggressive play at third doubles. Spencer and Julian played one of their best matches so far this year and split the first two sets. In the tie-breaker for the third set, they came from behind to tie it up but ended up dropping the tiebreak 8-10. All of our guys played well against this talented Litchfield team and had some amazing points,” said Coach Adams.
The third match was against New London-Spicer. The Dragons took this one 7-0. Coach Adams commented on freshman Ashton Moore’s game, “Ashton continues to improve his game at fourth singles, becoming more consistent with his groundstrokes and learning when to come in and attack the net and when to stay back at the baseline. Brady is using his ability to change the pace of the ball with topspin and slice to get his opponent out of position. He continues to give it his all when playing the top players from the opposing team.”
Pine City 7, Montevideo 0
In first singles, Brady Berglund won 6-0, 6-1. In second singles, Greyson Johnson won 6-0, 6-1. In third singles, Billy Brown won 6-1, 6-1. In fourth singles, Graden Hanson won 6-4, 6-2. In first doubles, Bryer Berube and Aaron Rootkie won 6-2, 6-3. In second doubles, Julian Kozisek and Spencer Wicktor won 6-1, 6-4. In third doubles, Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda won 6-0, 6-2.
Litchfield 6, Pine City 1
In first singles, Berglund lost 3-6, 0-6. In second singles, Johnson lost 3-6, 1-6. In third singles, Brown lost 1-6, 3-6. In fourth singles, Moore lost 0-6, 0-6. In first doubles, Berube and Rootkie lost 1-6, 5-7. In second doubles, Kozisek and Wicktor lost 2-6, 7-5, 10-12. Third doubles Rydberg and Valvoda were successful 6-3, 7-5.
Pine City 7, New London-Spicer 0
In first singles, Berglund won 6-2, 6-4. Second singles, Johnson, won 6-3, 6-1. Third singles, Brown, won 6-0, 6-1. Fourth singles, Moore, won 6-1, 6-2. First doubles, Berube and Rootkie, won 6-0, 6-1. Second doubles, Kozisek and Wicktor, won 6-1, 6-4. Third doubles, Rydberg and Valvoda, won 6-1, 4-6, 7-4.
Due to weather, the other matches scheduled were postponed. They have a full week this week. Tuesday, May 2 vs. Aitkin at home (no score as of press time). Wednesday, May 3, will be at home with Mora. On Thursday, May 4, they will go to Foley. On Friday, May 5, will be at North Branch. Saturday, May 6, is the conference doubles tournament in Foley.
