It was going to be a busy, match-filled week for the Dragon Boys Tennis team, but due to weather, Monday and Wednesday matches were canceled. However, they still had the chance to play against Mora and Chisago Lakes and were successful in both.
Pine City vs. Mora, 4-3
The Dragons won against Mora 4-3. Mora is a section and conference rival. Third singles Greyson Johhson won 6-3, 6-1. Fourth single Billy Brown won 6-4, 6-2. First doubles, the Senior duo, Seth Linell and Mason Mikyska won 6-3, 6-2. Third doubles Aaron Rootkie and Julian Kozisek won 6-3, 6-3. Coach Jeff Adams reported, “Greyson continues to be a consistent force on our team at third singles. He gets every ball back and has really minimized his errors as the season has progressed. Mason and Seth played some smart tennis. They were patient, using their power on the right shots to overpower the Mustangs.”
Pine City vs. Chisago Lakes, 4-3
The Dragons also won against Chisago Lakes 4-3. This was a non-conference match. Third singles Johnson won again 6-1, 6-1; as did fourth singles Brown 7-6, 6-4. First doubles Linell and Mikyska won 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. Second doubles Brady Berglund and Spencer Wicktor won 6-2, 6-3.
According to Coach Adams, it was another close victory. “Pine City was up 3-1 with wins at 3rd and 4th singles and second doubles, but three matches were still on the courts heading into a third set. Brady and Spencer came out strong at second doubles, working together to overtake the Mustang team. First doubles clinched the win for the Dragons at first singles,” he said. First singles Senior Hunter Danielson and second singles Bryer Berube both played matches worth watching. They played well against very strong opponents, both of their matches lasting almost three gruelly hours. Both fell just short of a victory in a tie breaker at the end of the third sets. It was some excellent tennis to watch.
Coach Adams comments on the team so far, “We are playing some of our best tennis right now, and I am excited to see what these guys can do as we head into the section playoffs.”
The Dragons Boys Tennis team will be at home with Hermantown on Monday, May 16. On Tuesday May 3, they will be at home again with conference and section team St. Cloud Cathedral. Friday May 20 will be the first round of sectional playoffs at the site of the higher seeded team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.