Boys tennis overcomes cold, competition

The Pine City tennis team traveled to Hibbing last Saturday and battled cold and windy temperatures along with three solid opponents as they finished the day with a perfect 3-0 mark.
According to head coach, John Eberhart, the Dragons put forth an outstanding effort as a team.
“I thought we looked about as well as we have looked this season from the top to the bottom of our lineup,” Eberhart said. “We have a young squad that is improving each time we take the court. We did really well for as young as we are.”
In the first match against Grand Rapids the Dragons emerged with a 5-2 triumph with victories coming from Parker Sell at first singles, Greyson Johnson at third singles, Peyton Smetana/Mason Mikyska at first doubles, Jared Carpenter/Seth Linnell at second doubles, and Hunter Danielson/Brady Berglund at third doubles.
Pine City’s second contest was a 4-3 nailbiter over Hibbing as Sell collected the only win for the Dragons in singles but the teams of Carpenter/Mikyska, Linnell/Danielson, and Berglund/Rivers Sauter swept the doubles.
East Grand Forks was the third match of the day for the locals. PC dominated play in the 6-1 triumph over the Green Wave. The Dragons saw Sell, Smetana, Danielson, and Bryer Berube produce victories in singles action while the doubles teams of Stumne/Linnell and Berglund/Sauter were also big winners.
Following the matches, Eberhart remarked, “Parker (Sell) did a wonderful job playing within himself and Caleb (Stumne) was the best he’s ever been. All our doubles guys are improving each day. Peyton (Smetana) and Jared (Carpenter) are beginning to take charge more and more. Seth (Linnell), Hunter (Danielson), and Mason (Mikyska) are looking to see how they can contribute with their own style and our young guys of Greyson (Johnson), Rhivers (Sauter), Bryer (Berube), Billy Brown, Spencer Wicktor, and Brady (Berglund) are learning to contribute. Brady has done a great job at being our anchor at third doubles with Rhivers and Bryer.”
This week Pine City was busy once again as they were scheduled to be at Foley on Monday and in Litchfield on Wednesday before hosting Mora today (Thursday), and having Hibbing/Litchfield/St. Peter visit Dragonville this Saturday.
