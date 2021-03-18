The Dragons boys varsity basketball squad lost to a strong Milaca squad on Thursday, but came back the next night to beat Isle and claim the conference championship for the fourth straight year in a row.
Milaca 84, Pine City 67
Coach Kyle Allen said his team shot the ball well to start the game, and throughout most of the first half.
“While we only found ourselves down by one at half after a great heads up play by Luke Wilson and Dylan Petersen to end the half with a buzzer beating bucket, we had not played to our potential to that point,” Allen said.
He said that some bad habits sneaked into the Dragons play in the second half.
“We have shown that when we are focused on the correct parts of the game, we can play with anyone,” Allen said. “When we lose sight of those things, sometimes we don’t have enough to overcome some of our shortcomings. I thought Thursday was an example of that.”
He described Milaca as “a big and physical team” coming off three straight wins.
“They play a tough Granite Ridge Conference schedule and are constantly challenged throughout the season,” he said. “They have a new staff on board and they seem to be finding their stride and identity. The good news is we showed some flashes of good throughout the game, and the parts we need to be better at can be fixed quickly.”
Kameron Jusczak led the Dragons in rebounds with eight followed by Caleb Fromm with seven. Luke Wilson continued to be an engine on the offensive end, leading the team with five assists followed by Fromm with four. Fromm and Dylan Petersen each took a charge in the game.
Pine City 85, Isle 52
The Dragons didn’t have much time to think about their loss. The following night they were playing a road game in Isle for a chance to earn a piece of the conference title with a win.
“We came out firing on all cylinders and really looked good on both ends of the court,” Allen said. “The boys were focusing on what is important in our system and looked rejuvenated on the court.”
The team got back to their hot shooting, hitting 44% from the three-point line.
“In our estimation, shooting has been an Achilles heel for a lot of teams this year with the weird offseason,” Allen said. “It was nice to see all our hard work that has gone into our shooting pay off to a higher degree. Shooting is mostly mental; we know what we are capable of doing. We have to focus on the correct aspect of shooting and let our work show for itself when the games come.”
He said that the team played with a sense of purpose, playing for the championship and a possible home playoff game. “Those are two of our goals coming into every year, and I was proud that we were able to check those off the list.”
Allen noted that the Dragons rebounded well as a team. Kameron Jusczak led the Dragons with seven. Jason Thieman had five while Luke Wilson, Colton Blaisdell, Cole Waxberg, and Dylan Petersen each had four. Jusczak paced the squad on offense with six assists followed by Petersen with five and Wilson with four. Wilson and Jusczak each had three steals as well. Wilson and Waxberg each took a charge in the game.
“As I reflect on the last year, the last four, and the last 10, it has been quite a journey,” Allen said. “I am proud of what we have been able to build in terms of our program in both purpose and goals. Winning four straight conference titles is a great feat. We hope to be able to enter the playoffs on a good note and give ourselves a chance even though we find ourselves in maybe the toughest section in the state.
“Every year brings its own set of obstacles to overcome and this year has been no different,” he said. “I am so proud of how our boys have continued to fight through adversity and stay strong on our yearly goals. They are a great group of kids.”
