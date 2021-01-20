Scott Allen Englund, 72, of Braham has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual criminal conduct after the alleged abuse of multiple underage females.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court on Jan. 12, after gathering the reports of abuse, a deputy of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office went to Englund’s home and was greeted by Englund. Following the Miranda warning, Englund agreed to provide a statement. Englund then admitted to perpetrating the abuse in numerous instances.
According to the deputy, Englund stated “let’s just get this over with,” and asked what type of prison sentence he was facing for what he had done.
The maximum sentence for felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct is 30 years in prison, a $40,000 fine or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.