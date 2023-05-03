For the past few months now, I have been stuck in this creative funk. It’s been tough to pick up the pen, or turn on the computer and work on my novels. As the spring begins to unthaw from the winter grasp, I have found some motivation. Small things seem to help me put words to the page. Small things like, having a cup of coffee next to me, writing in the porch as the warmer weather comes in through the windows, even smaller things such as changing the font I am typing in.
I have been a writer since the eighth grade, probably even younger than that, and I’ll admit that I have found it hard to finish a project once I start it. I have numerous novels and short stories that I have started, restarted, thrown away, or just walked away from. Which has honestly frustrates me.
My goal for 2023 is to get at least one writing project done. I have two novels in the works currently, and everyday I am trying to write at least 500 words. It can be daunting – to sit down and try to progress a story forward when maybe you don’t know where you want that scene to go, or maybe you’re not connecting with the characters as well as you’d like to.
I’ve spoken on topics like this before; writers’ block, character building and world building. I would do panels at conventions like Anime Detour and Furry Migration. I helped co-host a panel just to work on creative endeavors, like writing. Doing this has taught me that when it comes to moving a story forward, it’s good to look at different angles. Put yourself in the shoes of your hero, and of your antagonist. See where that perspective takes you. It if helps, write it out separately from the main story and see how it fits.
I always tell myself there are no real rules of writing a first draft, or creating a rough draft of anything – from painting, sculpting, writing. It’s all an art, and art deserves to be fluid and to have mistakes. “Practice makes perfect,” is what my vocal teacher would tell me. “Someone’s practicing somewhere,” is what my mother would tell me. They both just wanted to motivate me to practice my singing, but I did take their advice into my writing as well.
I strive to write something everyday. Even if it’s just small. Writing is writing and it all adds up in the end. It’s all an investment, and this year, I plan to bank on my investment.
What are your musings?
Here’s to warm weather and cold drinks!
Sierra Kingen is the editor of North Pine County News.
