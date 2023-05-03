Sierra Kingen

For the past few months now, I have been stuck in this creative funk. It’s been tough to pick up the pen, or turn on the computer and work on my novels. As the spring begins to unthaw from the winter grasp, I have found some motivation. Small things seem to help me put words to the page. Small things like, having a cup of coffee next to me, writing in the porch as the warmer weather comes in through the windows, even smaller things such as changing the font I am typing in. 

