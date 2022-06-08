Brian Thomas Williams 22, of Bruno Minnesota, formally of Pine City, passed away May 22, 2022 at Saint Marys Duluth, from injuries sustained in a car accident surrounded by family.
Brian came into this world the morning of December 6, 1999 to parents Bert and Meagan Williams. Brian attended school in Pine City, for elementary and secondary. He recently got his dream job working for the US Postal Service being a mail carrier and loved his job and coworkers.
Brian loved playing video games throughout his life. He also enjoyed hiking, shooting, and listening to music, but ultimately his favorite was spending time with friends and family, and tormenting his siblings and especially his mother.
He will be missed by many people, but ultimately Brian will live on as he was a donor and was able to donate to 4 people who get to live on in honor of him.
Brian Thomas Williams was proceeded in death by his grandfather Timothy Bertram Williams, grandmother Judith Herzog, uncles; Brian Williams, Brian Herzog, and Jeff Hughley. Nephew’s; Landon Baker, and Xavier Stello and many more family members.
He’s survived by mother Meagan Williams, father Bert Williams stepmother Nancy Williams, siblings; Nathaniel Williams, Ashley Williams, Christopher McQuade, Dalton Helmbrecht Williams, Charlotte Whitcomb, Brandon Bothum, Dustin Bothum, Michael Bothum, 8 nieces, grandparents and many uncle’s, aunts, and cousins to a very large family.
Celebration of life will be held June 11, 2022 at 5 p.m. till approximately 9 p.m. or later at the Village Bar and Grill, Pine City, Minn.
