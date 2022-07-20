The Pine County Public Works Department is preparing for the replacement of the bridge over Snake River on County Road 9, just east of Cross Lake, along with the addition of wider shoulders and the construction of a eight-foot wide paved bike trail out to the Snake River. The final phase of work will be the resurfacing of County Road 9 in 2024.
The bridge, shoulder and trail project is tentatively scheduled for January of 2023 through August 31, 2023. The bridge will be removed in February, 2023.
Bridge construction
The County Road 9 bridge was built in 1959, 63 years ago, and is at 84% of its design life. A typical bridge design life is 75 years. The contracted design firm, WSB, noted that the bridge railing is substandard and does not meet the current transportation standards. The group also noted that the bridge is narrow, with two 12-foot lanes, no shoulder and no capacity for widening. Being that bridge rehab costs are high, it was determined replacement was the best option.
The new structure is expected to last 100 plus years and will be a similar structure with prestressed concrete beams and substructures, but the width will be increased to 43 feet which will include two eight-foot shoulders.
Aesthetics to enhance the bridge will be added and a wildlife crossing under the bridge at the abutments will be part of the design. No lighting will be added as the bridge is in a rural area. The design will allow for a trail to effectively cross the bridge on the eight-foot shoulder.
Detours
The detour for the project will route traffic north of the bridge on County Road 9 to County Road 67 (Holly Rd.), located north of Cross Lake, to Highway 61. Traffic south of the bridge will be closed to through traffic at County Road 8 (St. Croix Rd.) until the bridge reopens in the summer of 2023.
Shoulder, trail and re-surfacing
The shoulder widening of County Road 9 and bike trail construction will start next summer in July. The paved trail will be on the south and east side of the road, starting from County Road 8 and ending at the Snake River bridge. The trail will have a grass boulevard with separation from the shoulder of the road.
Resurfacing of County Road 8 and County Road 9, ending at the bridge, will take place in 2024. Currently, the road has 12-foot lanes and a 1-foot shoulder. The road resurfacing project will include 12-foot lanes with a 4-foot shoulder. The total estimated cost for all the projects is about $6 million.
Public meeting
A public meeting was recently held at the Pine County Courthouse to address the questions from the public with WSB representatives and Pine County Engineer, Mark LeBrun, leading the meeting. Several Cross Lake area residents showed up for the presentation.
“We want people to be able to walk and bike (not on the road) and will have four-foot shoulders on each side of the road except in a few areas due to the topography,” said LeBrun. He added that the project could be done in July of next year, but they are leaving some room for error with the supply chain issues.
During the shoulder and trail construction, culverts in driveways will need to be removed, he added. “We will talk to property owners to help plan ahead and let them know when we’ll be out there working,” he said. “If we need easements, we’ll be contacting people. We have some holding ponds to install on the east side of the road as well.”
One attendee said, “From my point of view, it’ll be a nice project.”
LeBrun added, “It may not be what everyone wants, but I think people will be happy with the project.”
