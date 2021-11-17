May be an image of 1 person, food and text that says 'Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Silent Auction 50/50 raffle T-shirts available for purchase All proceeds go towards efforts to #BringAshleyHome November 19. 4:30 PM το 7 PM $10.00 Children under the age of 10 $5.00 Frederic High School 1437 Clam Falls Drive Frederic, WI 54837 and Take-out available'

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.