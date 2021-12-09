Bring on the Christmas Carols!

It’s that time of year where we can turn on 107.9 or 98.5 for a constant stream of Christmas carols and songs. This year, it seemed the Christmas music started even earlier, and I’m not complaining.
It hasn’t always been that way though. I mean, I don’t know of many people who can say Christmas music is their favorite thing to listen to. It’s always been OK during the holiday season, but generally, I could take it or leave it.
When our kids were growing up and our oldest reached that age to make jokes at my expense, he would sing out the lyrics to “Christmas Shoes:”
“Sir I wanna buy these shoes for my mama, please. It’s Christmas Eve and these shoes are just her size. Could you hurry sir. Daddy says there’s not much time. You see, she’s been sick for quite a while, and I know these shoes will make her smile. And I want her to look beautiful if mama meets Jesus tonight.”
Yeah, it was funny. The first few times. But then the other two kids would join in, and it became an annual tradition. I learned to live with it.
But the last couple years, Christmas and holiday music couldn’t come soon enough. I suppose the pandemic has something to do with that.
So us gals at the office decided we needed some holiday cheer. Tami found a radio, plugged it in, turned it to an acceptable volume level for all, and let the music ring.
Then the Christmas carol rating system began. Sierra noted that her favorite song was playing: Carol of the Bells.
I noted that one of my favorites was Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You.” We all agreed that song never gets old.
Lisa said her favorite song is “Blue Christmas” by Elvis. We all said, almost in unison, “Yeah, that’s a good one!” And Tami said her favorite song is “Let it be Christmas,” by Alan Jackson.
I also noted that the “Wham” song, “Last Christmas,” is pretty awesome. Sierra said she preferred the girl version. I never heard the girl version. Probably because I turned it off. No one can replace the original in my mind. But then again, Sierra didn’t grow up in the 80s and has no fondness toward George Michael.
Lisa said her least favorite is “Santa Baby.” Sierra said her least favorite is “Jingle Bells.” And Tami’s least favorite is … well, that leads me to the next song that played.
Then the “Wings” song came over the airwaves. You know, the one everyone hates, “Wonderful Christmastime.” And I’m not exaggerating when I say “everyone hates it.” According to several websites, it ranks among the worst Christmas songs, along with “Christmas Shoes.” Tami said this ranks among her least favorite Christmas songs as well!
Putting all Christmas carol ratings aside, last weekend, the Christmas carols were pleasing to hear as people gathered for the Holiday Madness and Light Up Downtown event at Pine City’s Robinson Park. The Pine City High School choir sang out lovely, traditional carols with sweet harmonies.
It was a joyous event that warmed people’s hearts. There was something special about people sharing food, marshmallows, songs and laughter. The event, hosted by the Chamber, clearly brought out spirits that a two-year long pandemic cannot crush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.