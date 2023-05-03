An event to bring awareness to stewardship of Cross Lake, hosted by the Cross Lake and Snake River Association, will be taking place at Robinson Park on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The association feels that the entire Pine City community has “skin in the game” so to speak to improve the lake being that Pine City is a lake community.
During the Spring Fling, native plant education will take place to help improve lake quality as plants serve as filters to water run-off carrying chemicals that are harmful to the lake. Plants will also be sold to help with shoreline restoration which may be especially needed after the recent flooding.
Other attractions that day will include food provided by Cambridge Bar & Grill. A raffle drawing will take place with donations from businesses in town and donated baskets (boat basket, bloody Mary basket and more).
Prior to the Robinson Park event, a membership meeting will be taking place at the Pine City Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. with rolls and coffee served. At
9:30 a.m., there will be a welcome and board updates. At 10:00 a.m., Pine County Land & Resource Manager Caleb Anderson will give an update on the One Watershed/One Plan and the importance of the project. At 10:30 a.m., Dan McEwen, owner and operator of Limnopro who is an expert on lake management issues, will give an update on the new lake survey, carp study and next steps for Cross Lake.
Anderson and McEwen will be on hand at the Spring Fling at Robinson Park to answer any questions the public may have.
