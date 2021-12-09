This weekend’s Holiday Madness and Light up Downtown event, held on Saturday and hosted by the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce, drew attendees that packed Pine City’s Robinson Park, along with adjacent streets and businesses.
Businesses along 5th Street were open, local groups created light displays for attendees to enjoy, food and hot chocolate was served at the bandshell in Robinson Park, and treats were given out by the Pine City Lions. Entertainment was provided by Jay Schueller & Friends, the Pine City High School choir and Pine City Heritage Players.
People warmed themselves by the fires, roasted marshmallows and took in the art show that took place at Pine Center for the Arts.
During the day on Saturday, craft sales were held around town at Pine City Evangelical Free Church’s Lighthouse, at the VFW and at the Pine City Senior Center.
The parade was removed from the itinerary in order to focus entirely on the Light Up Downtown and Holiday Madness event. Pine City Area Chamber President Becky Schueller noted that participants enjoyed the stationary displays they did last year, and logistically, it made more sense.
Schueller added that attendance has been dwindling over the last four years along the parade route and that most people were centralized near Robinson Park to enjoy the park activities as well.
“The Chamber’s goal for this event is showcasing our business community, and by placing the light up displays in the downtown area, we hope more people will come out, walk through the displays, visit with the businesses that are participating and learn more about them rather than just seeing them for two to three minutes as they pass by with their parade unit,” she said.
Next year’s Holiday Madness event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3.
