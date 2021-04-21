A new survey is the latest step in the effort to bring better broadband to Pine County
The Pine County Broadband Taskforce, working as part of a regional effort in partnership with the Blandin Foundation, is conducting a survey to learn more about the broadband needs and experiences of local residents.
Pine County is ranked 84th out of 87 counties in the state for broadband speed and access according to a Blandin Foundation report – better than only Yellow Medicine, Redwood and Kanabec counties.
In March, the Blandin Foundation chose Pine County to participate in a 15-week program for a community team to study the broadband problem and learn the pros and cons of possible solutions.
A group of 19 residents and local stakeholders are now meeting regularly as the Pine County Broadband Taskforce to build on the broadband effort.
The Pine County Broadband Taskforce survey can completed online at http://z.umn.edu/uptospeed
A broadband speed test is also available and can be found at http://www.mnruralbroadbandcoalition.com/speedtest
In addition to testing the access speed from a resident’s location, the data from the speed test is used to create maps showing the internet connectivity speed in different areas of the county.
Those without access to the internet can complete a paper survey through Pine County. Copies of the paper survey are available at the Office of the County Administrator, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive, Suite 200, Pine City.
For more information on the Broadband Taskforce visit www.co.pine.mn.us/broadband or call 320-591-1620.
