Brook Park business owner charged for driving into post office

Charges have been made against the driver who crashed into the Brook Park Post Office late this summer. Andrew Joseph David, 42, of Hinckley was allegedly the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the Brook Park post office. He has been charged with a misdemeanor for traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damaged property.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a call of damage to the Brook Park Post Office. When deputies arrived, it appeared that someone had driven into the building. When an employee arrived on site, they entered the building and noticed damage to an inside wall. After going outside they found the wall had been pushed in by at least a foot, leaving a large hole. Vehicle tracks were found in the grass coming from the road and going through several bushes on their way to the building. The tracks showed where the vehicle backed up and drove back onto the road. Law enforcement also found parts of a broken headlight at the scene.
A citizen approached law enforcement and said the owner of the bar across the street allegedly got into a crash with his Jeep the previous night.
A Pine County deputy addressed the owner of the bar, Andrew David, about reviewing video footage from the previous night at the gas station, also owned by David, located across the street from the post office. According to the complaint, David told law enforcement that he had looked through all the footage and did not see anything.
Another officer located David’s Jeep at his home and saw that it had front end damage, including a broken headlight.
According to the complaint, when the officer questioned David, he denied hitting the post office, but said that a deer jumped out in front of him on Hwy. 23. He said that he swerved and went into the ditch, missing the deer but hitting a pine tree. David then admitted that it might have been him who hit the post office but said he did not remember.
David stated he was under the influence of oxycodone, but denied drinking the day before. However, according to the complaint, an officer smelled the odor of alcohol coming from David. It was reported that David had stopped to provide his insurance information at the post office the following day, in which a strong odor of alcohol was reported coming from his person.
The misdemeanor charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
David had been convicted of a DWI in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.