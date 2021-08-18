Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Minnesota State Patrol squad responded to a report of damage to the United States Post Office building at 509 3rd St N in Brook Park.
Outside the building, a portion of the brick wall on the northwest corner of the building had been demolished. Inside the post office building, the wall and sheetrock bulged inward from the impact on the other side, though a large window very close to the impact site appeared undamaged.
USPS officials reported that no post office employees were injured in the incident.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement were able to determine a vehicle had struck the northwest corner of the building, causing the damage. A suspect vehicle and driver were identified.
The post office was able to open for business, though a portion of the building remained off-limits to visitors.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the case will be sent to the Pine County Attorney’s office for review. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time pending possible charges.
