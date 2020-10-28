Charges have been filed in federal court against five suspects after a search of a Brook Park property seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, and a subsequent search seized 15.4 more pounds of meth.
United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced on Oct. 23 that between June 2020 and September 2020, members of the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force received information that Gerald Allen Jensen, 57, of Brook Park was regularly selling pound-level amounts of methamphetamine.
On Sept. 16, East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Jensen’s residence and recovered $11,800 in U.S. currency and more than seven pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside PVC pipes.
On Sept. 18, East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force agents arrested Juan Jose Paniagua Jr., 24, and Ivan Lopez, 25, of St. Paul, and recovered approximately 15.4 pounds of methamphetamine in vacuum sealed bags from within the trunk of Lopez’s vehicle.
Miguel Eduardo Del Real, 25, allegedly ran from the scene before he could be apprehended. According to task force agents, the ongoing investigation revealed that Del Real, Paniagua, Lopez, and Stenquist were a part of the conspiracy with Jensen.
MacDonald said the case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the DEA and the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen A. Slaughter Jr.
MacDonald noted that the charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
• Gerald Allen Jensen, 57, of Brook Park has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
• Aaron Michael Stenquist, 49, of Isanti has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
• Miguel Eduardo Del Real, 25, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Ivan Lopez, 25, of St. Paul has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Juan Jose Paniagua Jr., 24, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The defendants will be arraigned in U.S. District Court before a Magistrate Judge at a later date.
East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force
The East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force was formed in the beginning of 2012 to investigate the trafficking of narcotics, gang activities, and other criminal violence. It is a partnership between Chisago County, Pine County, and Isanti County law enforcement and serves approximately 121,000 residents over 2,300 square miles.
Those with information about illegal narcotics activity, gang activity, or other violent offender activity are asked to contact the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force at 320-566-4153.
