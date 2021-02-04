Brook Park Township
Notice of Board of Audit
Brook Park Township will hold its annual Board of Audit meeting on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at the Brook Park Town Hall immediately following the monthly township meeting. The purpose of the Board of Audit is to review the books for the year of 2020.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.