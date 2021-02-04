Brook Park Township

Notice of Board of Audit

Brook Park Township will hold its annual Board of Audit meeting on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at the Brook Park Town Hall immediately following the monthly township meeting.  The purpose of the Board of Audit is to review the books for the year of 2020.  

Kelly Johnson, Clerk

Brook Park Township

Published in the Pine City Pioneer  February 4, 2021

