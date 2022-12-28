Pine City High School has always attempted to meet the needs of all students, both gifted and struggling, and they have continued to do just that – offer rigorous, high quality classes to its students through the University of Minnesota College in the Schools program.
The history of the CIS program in Pine City began in 2009. Principal George Johnson began to look for other options besides Advanced Placement (AP) courses and Post Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) because he was looking for high quality, transferable credits for his juniors and seniors.
At the time, credits didn’t often transfer from a two-year technical school to a four-year college, which was a problem. Students were also coming out of some classes ill-prepared to face the difficulty of university classes when they went off to college. In addition, students in AP classes were expected to take a high stakes test at the end of the school year; if they didn’t get a high enough score, they were denied the college credit after a year of doing college course work.
With some research into programs offered by places like St. Cloud State University and Anoka-Hennepin, Johnson found that the University of Minnesota offered the strongest and most rigorous program. With both extensive and ongoing teacher training by the U of M and excellent curriculum, students could stay at the high school and take quality classes from a name brand institution and not worry about whether their credits would transfer. Students could also demonstrate their learning over an entire course, not just on a single, high-stakes test like in the AP courses. Johnson states that another plus came from the fact that at the time, teachers did not have to have a master’s degree in their subject matter.
Program takes off
With the support of the superintendent and school board, Pine City offered its first two U of M classes in 2010: CIS University Writing taught by Jory Magel and CIS Human Physiology offered by Jeff Adams. The classes were a success. Johnson pushed for more courses to be offered as more teachers and students became interested in the program: CIS American History, offered by Mary Ellen Sauser and now Jason Rademacher, and CIS Introduction to Literature, offered by Magel.
As the classes became popular, more and more were added. In 2012, Introduction to Public Speaking, taught by Magel, was introduced. In 2013, Jamie Bulera picked up the CIS German class after having taught for the U of M in Forest Lake for two years, and Jena Dennis picked up a College Algebra through Modeling course. In 2015, Kyle Allen began offering CIS American Government. Just this past year, CIS Writing Studio was added in for the second semester of the college prep course.
A big savings for students and parents
Most of these CIS courses provide the students with four college credits, a savings of over $2,152 per course ($538 per credit) for the students and families, who pay nothing at all. In fact, the high school pays just $145 per student, per U of M course, a fee that has stayed the same since 2009.
School business manager, Jill Nolan, adds, “The school receives an additional $150 in Concurrent Enrollment Aid per student enrolled in an eligible concurrent enrollment course to help defray the costs incurred by the district to deliver the course at the high school.” The additional expenses for the school are the cost of textbooks, supplies, and equipment (in most courses, textbooks are replaced infrequently), providing substitute teachers for days when CIS teachers attend workshops and on-campus student field days, and transportation for students to those field days.
Credits recognized across the country and other advantages
Thankfully, the CIS program has stuck at the high school due to the large number of benefits it provides. The University of Minnesota CIS program prides itself in delivering rigorous courses that prepare students for college. In fact, students obtain U of M college credit that is recognized by universities across the nation and come out of the program with an official transcript from the University of Minnesota. U of M annual surveys of college students consistently show that 92-97% of respondents seeking to transfer credit to a school other than the U of M successfully obtain recognition for their U of M credit earned through CIS.
Students are able to get a jump start on college and learn college skills before attending their freshman year as well. Another advantage for students is that they are able to enjoy more flexibility in college because they can register for classes that are important to them as they have completed some of their general requirements.
Another advantage is that students attend classes with teachers who know and care about them, they get one-on-one help and instruction on important skills in the high school setting and students also stay on campus and enjoy the benefits of being with their friends, getting that “full” high school experience.
Senior Ashley Peters, who will have taken four CIS courses before graduating, said of the program, “What I like about the CIS courses is that they are faster paced and have a higher difficulty level. I feel like the benefits of the program are having the opportunity to feel like a college student, but from the comforts of home and high school.”
Rigorous teacher training
Benefits don’t end there as the addition of the CIS program to a high school strengthens academic departments. Teachers who are accepted into the program develop greater expertise in their fields and grow professionally. Teachers who are interested in teaching a CIS course must submit an application, resume, and cover letter; go through an interview process; and possess credentials that are acceptable to the Higher Level Learning Commission – a group whose requirements have gotten tougher and more stringent over the years, including having a master’s degree in the area of instruction. Once chosen by the U of M, teachers attend a new teacher training and multiple workshops during each school year and summer.
Workshops include collaboration with both university professors and CIS high school teachers, visits from guest speakers, discussion on required reading assignments, training in the area of expertise, and help with U of M policies, guidelines, and curriculum enhancements. Teachers are also observed and evaluated through on-site observations.
The teachers in Pine City definitely feel the positive effects of teaching these classes. Magel states, “The workshops offered by the U of M are some of the very best training I have ever received. Each time I go to one, I feel excited to get back in the classroom and share something new with my students. I’m certainly a better teacher because I am part of the program.”
Dennis said of the program, “The best part about U of M workshops is that I come back to teach the next day with the latest material that the U of M has developed, so our class is always on point with the same class taught at the U of M campus.”
When asked about the program, Bulera explained her thoughts: “My favorite part of CIS is the ability to connect with other German teachers and get feedback and resources from them. We also spend time every year going over essays and other assignments to make sure we are all consistent in our expectations and grading, so absolutely there is the same level of rigor. But my classes are smaller than the ones at the university, and being the only German teacher means that I’ve taught these kids for years before we get to CIS. I’m able to make personal connections and be flexible and adapt in a way that a college professor can’t always do.”
Why CIS?
Besides the benefits to the students and teachers, the plethora of challenging classes offered also helps the high school attract and retain outstanding students. Many students enjoy the high school experience and prefer to stay in the building with other students and staff who they have created bonds with. Students who enroll in the classes are oftentimes motivated, hard working, want to save money, and want to learn how to manage their time before heading off to college. It is important to note that the U of M has specific class size limits, and students must meet certain requirements depending on the course being offered.
From helping students and teachers to the school, the CIS program is clearly one that is preparing students for future success. Senior Kloey Lind, who will graduate with over five CIS courses under her belt, says, “I really like how the CIS courses prepare you for college. I was able to experience what college classes are going to be like, the amount of work, the grading, and much more. I have never felt more ready to jump right into the classes I will be taking next year.”
Senior David Brady, who will also graduate with credits from over five CIS courses, states, “I think that as a program it really allows you insight into the rigorous process that is the college experience. It helps us better prepare ourselves with time management, as well as quality of work that is necessary for a college level class. I enjoy the challenge of it.”
Senior Essences Yang describes her experience: “I love how authentic I can be in these classes. Sometimes it’s a struggle to voice my thoughts in other classrooms, but taking CIS courses helps me engage in my own learning!”
Pine City Schools, through the CIS program, is building tomorrow’s leaders today, one U of M course at a time.
