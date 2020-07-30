When Burnett Dairy Cooperative employees reported a potential structure fire in the Wood River Creamery building it could have been an unmitigated disaster. However, Burnett County First Responders and fire crews from the surrounding area jumped into action.
The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement acknowledging Grantsburg, Siren, Webster, St. Croix Hertel, Frederic, Cushing, Pine City and Rush City Fire departments were all on the scene Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Fire departments in Danbury, Scott, Webb Lake, Shell Lake and Spooner helped with the fire on Tuesday.
Jackson Fire Department was covering the county in case another fire broke out.
Many of them are volunteers. Siren Chief of Police Chris Sybers pointed out that these men and women worked their jobs that day then went to fight the fire for roughly 12 straight hours.
Sheriff Tracy Finch told the County Board of Supervisors about the call and said it was a “truly amazing response” from everyone involved.
The Burnett Dairy workers noticed smoke in the creamery building late on Monday night. They called 911 and got out of the building safely. Initial reports suggest the fire started in the boiler room from a mechanical malfunction.
Workers were out of the building when fire crews arrived and the fire erupted in the creamery, which was built in 1896.
Fire crews from across the region spent the next almost 16 hours battling the fire.
Grantsburg Fire Chief Cory Barnette said the crews did, “a hell of a lot of work that day and it was done with the help of a lot of people.”
By Tuesday morning the fire had been contained but smoke continued to billow as crews doused it with water.
Finch added that along with the fire departments, North Memorial Ambulance, Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Frederic Police Department, and Burnett County Emergency Management also responded.
“And our Highway Department was phenomenal. They were out blocking off streets and re-directing traffic throughout the ordeal,” Finch said.
Like most of the team on the ground Sybers arrived on the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday morning and didn’t clear the scene until about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Concern of dangerous chemicals
There was an extreme amount of concern regarding two chemicals used in the dairy process - anhydrous ammonia and chlorine.
“There were lots of dangerous chemicals inside and it was a hairy situation for a while,” Finch said. “I’m very proud of our crew.”
Finch and Sybers both noted that these chemicals were not ignited during the fire.
The ammonia lines were not hit during the fire, which could have been disastrous. Sybers said it could have blown up the whole creamery building and injured numerous firefighters.
“It wouldn’t have spread enough to burn down houses, but it would have been really bad,” Sybers said.
Although the fire did not get to the lines, the lines were hit after they were shut off.
“(The ammonia) in the lines needed to bleed off and we kept hitting it with water to keep the vapors from igniting,” Sybers said.
He added the fire was mostly out by about 4 a.m. Tuesday, but because of the ammonia line they had to keep drenching it with water until the rest of the residual ammonia was out of the line.
The fire was initially reported as a mechanical malfunction, then it was believed the fire started in the boiler room. There is still no official cause.
“This was a tremendous effort by all departments involved,” Finch and Barnette said in a joint statement. “A potentially very dangerous situation was mitigated by a quick response.”
Dairy operations
“This will be a blow to local dairy farmers,” Supervisor Duane Johnson said.
Burnett Dairy Cooperative sent a letter to their member owners signed by CEO David Gaiser.
The letter said they had to dump milk that was stored in silos on Wednesday as cheese production has been placed on hold.
“We are taking all our farmers milk and we are moving it to other plants and facilities,” Gaiser wrote. He added that they do have cheese inventory because their cooler was not harmed.
“It appears that the fire started in the original part of the Wood River Creamery building... No cheese production happened in this area of the facility,” Gaiser wrote. “Different parts of our facility will open sooner than others and we will do our best to keep everyone informed as we do a phased opening.”
The General Store opened back up for business along with the Ag division on Tuesday afternoon. The Cheese store was opened on Friday morning.
“We will be evaluating these buildings on a day by day basis and will keep you informed of a re-opening timeline,” Gaiser wrote.
Supervisor Don Taylor concluded the conversation at the county board meeting stating, “This is not the first time the dairy has burned, they’ll be back.”
