Burning rubber at Heidelbergs!

T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

Sep 14, 2022

Pictured is Twila Wharton, of Cambridge, in her classic car.

Several cars and drivers participated in the burn out contest. Smoke rose over hundreds of attentive attendees.

The 16th Annual North Country Hillbilly's Car & Truck Show took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Heidelbergers in Rock Creek.
