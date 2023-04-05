Laura Yehlik
Traci LeBrun

Spring is here! Well, at least according to the calendar. As I write this, I am looking out my window at the snow in my yard and the icy water flowing down the river. I find myself waiting impatiently for a forecast that doesn’t include snow and for weather that can be enjoyed without a hat and mittens. This is as much for my personal piece of mind as well as for our school athletes. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.