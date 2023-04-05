Spring is here! Well, at least according to the calendar. As I write this, I am looking out my window at the snow in my yard and the icy water flowing down the river. I find myself waiting impatiently for a forecast that doesn’t include snow and for weather that can be enjoyed without a hat and mittens. This is as much for my personal piece of mind as well as for our school athletes.
Last week, there were awesome articles picturing our athletes and sharing the schedule of events. Our spring sports are creatively finding ways to practice and participate in the activities they love, but I know we will all be happy when the fields and courts are free of snow and ice. I am looking forward to seeing our students continue to positively represent our school in athletics and the arts.
Spring is a busy time of the year at school. Recently, we let parents know that MCA, ACT, Accuplacer, and Fastbridge testing will occur in April and May. At Pine City High School, we are working to ensure that students have the support they need to succeed. Our teachers are providing additional instruction and resources to help students prepare for the exams. The school is also working to create a positive and supportive environment for students on test day. It is important to promote a growth mindset and share our belief in students’ abilities to achieve their goals.
As educators, we realize that one test score doesn’t tell the complete story of student learning and growth. A student may have made exceptional growth on their reading and math ability but still not quite meet a benchmark. We need to celebrate that growth and encourage them to continue their hard work.
On the flip side, some of our most advanced learners may actually see their score go down a few points because they are already at the top of the threshold these tests can measure. It is important that we celebrate their achievement as well. Knowing these tests tell only part of the story for student learning, we will use the data we get from these tests, along with data we have collected all year to evaluate our programming and look for ways to improve student learning.
Of course, spring brings more than just testing to schools across Minnesota. We are looking forward to many opportunities to celebrate our students. Some exciting events on our spring calendar include: National Honors Society Induction Ceremony, the Scholarship Award Ceremony for our senior class, the senior class trip, prom and graduation. I am privileged to take part in these events to witness our students being supported by their family, friends and community.
I am truly surrounded by an amazing group of people in my position as principal of Pine City High School. The staff we have at our school are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of students. This year has not been without its challenges, but at each opportunity, our staff has stepped up to find solutions and support each other. The collaborative nature of our staff is one of the things I appreciate the most about them.
Our community is integral to the successful operation of our schools. We are so thankful to the people who come in and work as substitutes, the people who volunteer their time, donate money to our programs, and invest time coming to our school events to support our students.
Lastly, the students in our building are fantastic. When people would ask me why I wanted to leave my role as the principal of an online school, part of my answer was that I missed the energy of a school building. There is just something about being in the presence of young people and teachers as they grow academically and personally. I enjoy seeing students engaged in their lessons as I walk through the hallways. I love the funny conversations that happen before school or the joy of figuring out the Wordle with my advisory students. When I am washing a lunch table during lunch duty, kids are so polite and appreciative of this small act. In addition to the pride I feel during the “big moments” at sporting events or concerts, it is these small moments in the hallways and classrooms that bring me joy daily in my job. So, while I wait, still impatiently, for the warmer days of spring, I will continue to enjoy all of the positives that come daily with my job.
Laura Yehlik is the Pine City High School principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.