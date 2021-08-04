Pine County Public Health workers will be at the Pine County Fair all this week, sharing information for adults and prizes for kids. But Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo noted that they will be offering even more this year: the COVID-19 vaccine, along with a sign-up for a $100 Visa gift card for all who get the shot.
Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine between July 30 and Aug. 15 can receive a $100 Visa gift card. Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their $100 at: mn.gov/covid19.
And for those who may be unsure of how to sign up for that gift card online, Pine County Public Health will use iPads to help them sign up for their $100 gift card right on the spot at the Fair, just as soon as they get their first shot.
Lo said they will have both the two-dose Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hand.
Currently, only 45% of those age 12 or over have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Pine County, though 76% of those age 65+ are vaccinated.
“The last time I looked ... we were the third lowest county in the state [for COVID-19 vaccinations],” Lo said. “We would obviously like to see that number go up – that’s why we’re pretty consistently out in the community. If I can get your attention while you’re already out and about, maybe I can get you some information and – hopefully – get you vaccinated.”
She said that though the reported infection rate is currently low in Pine County, the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus could change that in a hurry. She asked that anyone with symptoms or who has recently been around an infected person to stay away from large group activities like the Fair.
“In general, we like the social connection that the Fair represents,” she said. “But, please: don’t come if you’re sick.
“The great thing is that the Fair is outside,” she added. “There’s a lot of air circulating. It’s less risky than gathering indoors in large crowds.”
She said they are looking forward to welcoming the public to their new public health bus, and noted that it can be used for more at the Fair than just giving vaccines.
“We’re actually setting it up as a mother/parents’ room,” she said. “So if they need to breast feed, pump, change baby’s diaper – it’s all air conditioned, and ... it’s a calm place.”
Find the Pine County Public Health bus at the Fair just east of the Grandstand fence, right next to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office van.
