I was so inspired by our editor’s recent take on coffee that I had to respond. I was introduced to that “beloved bean” by my mother when I was only five years old. She would place a rusk (definition follows) in a saucer, butter it, then pour steaming hot coffee and a little sugar over it. The rusks were dried, hard bread-type pieces about 4”x 2” which they purchased at Ogren’s Bakery in Rush City at that time in history. I then ate the coffee-soaked rusk with a spoon—all I can say is “yum, yum.” (I think you can still purchase “cinnamon rusks” at the current Rush City Bakery.)
And then there’s the fellowship with friends that takes place over a cup of coffee. We were farmers living in the countryside, and my mother and her neighborhood friends walked to each other’s homes for afternoon coffee. My mother never learned to drive a car (I tried to teach her after I got my own license at age 15, but I could see it would be too risky!) But that didn’t stop her from enjoying coffee time with Harriet, Vera, Leona, Ferne, and Helen. Mom also sent me to the fields with a thermos jug of coffee for my dad or brother every afternoon when they were out on the tractor doing field work.
Fellowship with friends and/or my grown children and grandchildren over a cup of coffee is truly one of my favorite pastimes. Whether it be laughter or tears being shared, there is nothing quite like the aroma of freshly-brewed coffee during those times.
Margaret Marty, a lifelong resident of the Rock Creek area, is a writer and poet and a member of the Pine Writers’ group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.