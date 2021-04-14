Cable medians planned for I-35

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that cable median safety barriers will be installed on I-35 this summer from Beroun in Pine County north to Scanlon in Carlton County. Construction is expected to start in May and end in July.
