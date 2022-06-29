A couple months ago, my daughter and her bestie proposed an unexpected trip to myself and her friend’s mom while we were out celebrating one of our birthdays. They asked if we wanted to go to California with them. I, of course, said “yes” immediately, glad that the day had finally come where my daughter wasn’t completely embarrassed of me. But Martha, her friend’s mom, wasn’t able to go as she just started a new job and had little time off which was planned for a family trip already. So being that we were kind of a package deal, the invite was rescinded.
But over the next couple weeks, I got to thinking and told my daughter that I still wanted to go. Cali was on my bucket list, and I’m not getting any younger, I thought. She thought about it and her friends were OK with a mom tagging along, so the offer was back on.
I bought my ticket, packed my bags and met them at the airport.
The flight was good, and we arrived at LAX. We then got the rental car and proceeded out of the Hertz parking lot. One of the girls noticed that the car smelled like smoke, not of the cigarette kind, and promptly alerted the attendant as we left, making sure we didn’t get a $200 fine for smoking in the car. The attendant said he already knew about it, and we were good. The smell from the car, that didn’t seem to go away as we traveled, made for many good weed jokes throughout the trip.
The girls’ goal of the trip was to spot celebrities. My goal was just to see California and not get shot, like I’ve been told would inevitably happen. We proceeded to Beverly Hills, Brentwood and checked out Rodeo Drive before heading to our hotel in Oxnard via the Pacific Coast Highway.
The girls did their celebrity tracking research and planned stops at trendy restaurants in hopes of brushing elbows with celebrities. The first place we stopped was a health food restaurant near the real estate office where “Million Dollar Listing” is filmed. We didn’t get to see anyone famous there but did see plenty of well-dressed people. The girls looked like they fit in pretty well but me not as much, wearing a Walmart graphic T-shirt and mom shorts. But I was surprised at how good “health food” could be!
We proceeded to the coast and took our time traveling along the Pacific Highway but got a little lost at a detour. Just then, a message came over the radio saying: “We interrupt your programming. This is a national emergency. The Oceanic Administration has detected a significant environmental event that will impact the greater United States. You and your loved ones should seek the nearest fallout shelter immediately. Please standby for further updates.”
I turned to the girls alarmed and proceeded down a steep hill toward the coast, wondering where we would find a fallout shelter. I’m sure there was an expletive somewhere in there too. I thought to myself, “Here we are across the country from everyone we know and love in the middle of some type of national disaster.”
The recording ended and a song began playing. The girls looked at me, surprised by my reaction, and laughed a lot out loud. Apparently one of their songs on the playlist was “If the World was Ending” by JP Saxe that begins with a very realistic national emergency warning. We all laughed. I may have cried a little, and my heart was still pounding.
We got back on the Pacific Coast Highway. This was the first time I’ve ever been to the Pacific Ocean, and it was the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen. The mountains seemed to meet the ocean, and the air had a haze of ocean fog which seemed to add the California charm. We made a few stops along the coast to watch dolphins and explore sea caves.
We arrived at the hotel in Oxnard. The next day would include some serious celebrity hunting as we headed to Malibu for a hike and to a smoothie shop. The girls’ research paid off at the smoothie shop. It was worth the $15 smoothie to find Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber also seated enjoying their expensive smoothies and matcha donuts.
I was like, “Austin who?” They told me he plays Elvis in the upcoming Elvis movie. I thought that was kind of cool and offered to take their picture with him as other girls were hovering around him, asking for their picture to be taken. The girls decided not to bother him, so we inconspicuously watched him and his girlfriend from around a tree. The girls seemed impressed to see his girlfriend as well and said she’s a supermodel. They said her mom was a model named Cindy Crawford. That got my attention, and now I was all in for celebrity sightings. They kind of heard of her but really didn’t know who she was. This made me sad and feel old, but I informed them that she was an icon in the 80s and early 90s.
The rest of the trip was pretty wonderful. All of our goals were accomplished. The girls got to see another celebrity, Howie Mandell, at a mall while I laid low at the hotel during a rolling blackout. And I accomplished the goals of seeing Cali for the first time and not getting shot. But despite the rolling blackout and $6.50 per gallon gas, I would go back in a heartbeat. And they say people are leaving CA in droves, so maybe retirement property will be affordable in the future?
Traci Lebrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.