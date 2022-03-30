Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Minnesota. Business starts have jumped by more than 40% in the last year, and our economy is growing. At the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), we believe it’s essential that entrepreneurs from all backgrounds are able to succeed in our economy – especially those who face systemic barriers to success.
To that end, DEED seeks volunteers to join the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board. Board members will be appointed by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and will serve four-year terms.
New board members will continue the Board’s work of diversifying the Minnesota economy by enabling diverse business enterprises and job creation, particularly in low-income areas across the state. This board plays a significant role in state efforts to reduce disparities and close gaps in small business ownership by people who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color, and by women, veterans and people with disabilities. It also provides research, information and policy recommendations which help shape various DEED programs.
Currently there are four open Board seats, and applicants from underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply. Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office website to apply.
By law, this board is chaired by the Commissioner of DEED and includes the chair of the Metropolitan Council, the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, and 12 members of the public appointed by Governor Walz. Requirements ensure representation on the Board from the various groups named in the enabling legislation.
