Two people were seriously injured after a July 24 crash near Brook Park led to a camper rolling over multiple times.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 24 at 3: 16 p.m. an Ecoline Camper driven by Derek Tyson Mccord, 51 of Naples, Florida was heading westbound on Highway 23 and approached the intersection with Monument Road in Brook Park.
The state patrol report states that a 2014 Lincoln MKX driven by Anne Lohree Olson, 47, of Apple Valley was heading northbound on Monument Road and failed to yield at the intersection. The vehicles met, and the impact caused the Econoline Camper to roll over several times.
Olson was reportedly not injured in the crash. However, both Mccord and a passenger in the camper, Terri Ann Well, 51, of Hibbing, received serious injuries.
Conditions were dry at the time of the crash. All parties were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.
