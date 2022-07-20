Candidate filing opens for city, school and townships

A number of city, school board and township seats will be voted on in the Nov. 8 general election and can be filed for soon.
City of Pine City
The City of Pine City will have the mayor and two council member seats up for election. The mayor position will be a two-year term, and the council seats are four-year terms. Candidates may file in person or by mail between 8 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022 for a fee of $2. Affidavits of candidacy forms are available at the Pine City clerk’s office at 315 Main St S, Ste. 100, Pine City, Minn., 55063. Email billi.larson@pinecitygov.com or call (320) 629-2575 for more information.
Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.
Incumbent Mayor Carl Pederson’s seat is up for election, and the seats of Gina Pettie and Mary Kay Sloan will be on the ballot in November.
Pine City School Board
There are four Pine City School Board seats up for election this November: three seats with four-year terms each and one seat with a two-year term. Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, Minn., 55063. Candidates may file in-person at the district office beginning on Aug. 2 through Aug. 16.
The district office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the district office will not be open for filing on Friday, August 5, 2022 and Friday, August 12, 2022. The filing fee for these seats is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The seats of Billy Head (2-year term), Lezlie Sauter (4-year term), Candice Ames (4-year term), and JacLynn Cavallin (4-year term) are up for election.
Pine City Township
Pine City Township has three seats up for election in November: two, four-year supervisor seats and one, two-year supervisor seat. Candidates can file for these seats from Tuesday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 16 at 5 p.m.
Filings can be made with the town clerk at Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd., Pine City, Minn. The office will be open on Tuesday August 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of these hours may set an appointment by calling the clerk at (651) 621-4049. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state.
City of Brook Park
The Brook Park mayor seat (two-year term) and two city council seats (four-year terms) will be voted on in November. Candidates may file in-person or by mail between 8 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Affidavits of Candidacy forms are available at the city clerk’s office, email citybrookpark@outlook.com or call (320) 679-1355. Filings will be accepted in the city clerk’s office at 206 3 Ave. Brook Park, Minn., 55007, the cost of filing is $3. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state.
City of Rock Creek
The Rock Creek mayor seat and two, four-year Rock Creek City Council seats will be up for election during the 2022 general election. Candidate filing is open from Tuesday, August 2 to Tuesday, August 16 at 5 p.m. Affidavits can be found with the city clerk by calling (320) 629-2736.
