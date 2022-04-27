Candidates planning to file for offices to be voted upon during the general election in November should prepare to file in May.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, candidates for U.S. representative, state offices, judicial offices and county offices can file for the office they are running for. Filing will end on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Please note that all filing offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day.
Candidates are able to file in person or by mail with the Secretary of State. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period can arrange to file within the requirements of Minnesota Statutes §204B.09, subdivision 1a.
The offices to be voted on at the federal, judicial and state level includeU.S. representative for District 8, state senator for District 11, state representative for District 11A, state representative for District 11B, and 12 judicial seats for the Tenth Judicial District.
How to file
To file for federal offices, please go to the Office of the Secretary of State located at State Office Building (Room 180) at 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155.
Candidates that reside in Pine County filing for judicial or state offices can do so with the Office of the Secretary of State or they can go to the Pine County auditor-treasurer office located at 635 Northridge Drive NW in Pine City, MN.
The following county offices will also be voted on and should be filed with the Pine County auditor-treasurer:
• One county commissioner for District 1 which is comprised of the township of Pine City and the cities of Pine City and Rock Creek.
• One county commissioner for District 2 which is comprised of the townships of Brook Park, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Pokegama, and Royalton, along with the cities of Brook Park and Henriette.
• One county commissioner for District 5 which is comprised of the townships of Bruno, Danforth, Finalyson, Fleming, Kerrick, Nickerson, New Dosey, Partridge, Park, and Sandstone, along with the cities of Askov, Kerrick, and Sandstone.
• One Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor for District 1 which is comprised of townships of Chengwatana, Pine City, Royalton, along with the cities of Pine City and Rock Creek.
• One Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor for District 2 which is comprised of the townships of Brook Park, Crosby, Mission Creek, Munch, and Pokegama, along with the cities of Brook Park and Henriette (special election for 2-year term).
• One Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor for District 5 which is comprised of the townships of Finlayson, Fleming, Kerrick, Nickerson, New Dosey, Partridge, Park, along with the cities of Askov, Kerrick, and Sandstone.
