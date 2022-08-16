Municipality and school board seat candidate filing has now closed as of August 16 at 5 p.m., and a primary was held last Tuesday, Aug. 9 to narrow down the field of candidates for state and congressional offices. Both the City of Pine City and the Pine City School Board had open seats in which candidates have now thrown their hats in the ring for.
State and congressional primary
In the Aug. 9 primary, democrats Michelle Boyechko and John A. Peura faced off with Boyechko earning 62% of the vote for State Senate District 11. Boyechko will face incumbent Sen. Jason Rarick (R-Pine City)
in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Senate District 11 includes all of Carlton and Pine Counties, as well as part of southern St. Louis County and eastern Kanabec County.
In the U.S. Representative District 8 primary, Republican incumbent, Pete Stauber, won against Harry Robb Welty, and on the democratic side, Jen Schultz beat John Munter. Stauber and Schultz will have a face off in Nov.
For the Governor race, democratic incumbents, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, won the primary and will be challenged by Republicans Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, who won the primary in their party.
For Minnesota Secretary of State, democratic incumbent Steve Simon won the primary and will have Republican challenger Kim Crockett, who won the primary in her party.
In the Minnesota Attorney General primary, democratic incumbent Keith Ellison won the primary and will face challenger Jim Schultz who won the primary for the Republican party.
For State Representative District 11B race, neither incumbent Nathan Nelson (R-Hinckley) nor DFL candidate Eric Olson (Pine City) were challenged in a primary and will face off in Nov.
The race for the Pine County Sheriff Office will include incumbent Jeff Nelson who is challenged by Brett Westbrook. The office of Pine County attorney held by Reese Frederickson is unchallenged.
For the Pine County Commissioner District 1 (Pine City), incumbent Stephen Hallan filed with Steve Olson challenging. In the Pine County Commissioner District 2 (Pine City) race, incumbent Joshua Mohr filed and is unchallenged. In the Pine County Commissioner District 5 (Sandstone area) race, incumbent Matt Ludwig (Sandstone) filed with Skip Thomson (Sandstone) challenging.
City of Pine City and Pine City School Board candidates file
The Pine City mayor seat has two candidates who have filed, incumbent Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson and Kent Bombard. Two council seats are open; David Hill and Gina Pettie have filed those seats.
Four total seats are open for Pine City School Board: three, four-year seats and one special election two-year seat. Filing for the four-year seats are Cami Babolik, James Foster, Dennis Gerold, Billy Head, Scott Milliman and Lezlie Sauter. Head and Sauter are incumbents appointed by the school board in April of 2022 and Dec. of 2021, respectively, after two resignations on the board. Filing for the two-year seat are incumbent Candice Ames, Danielle Davis, Benjamin Karon, and Shaune Macho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.