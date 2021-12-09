Candy Bags sent overseas

Members of the Sugar and Spice Homemakers in Grasston, joined Royal Neighbors (Grasston chapter) in packing 101 candy bags for care packages to be sent to military personnel serving overseas. Members also assisted Blue Star Moms in packing the boxes for shipment. Pictured are Helen Swenson (Royal Neighbors and Homemakers),  Denise Weis, (Homemakers) and Bernadine Damann (Royals Neighbors and Homemakers).

 

 Photo Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.