To the Editor:
Kudos to Jennifer O’Connor for her support of “Leaving Pigeons in Peace.” As a lifelong animal lover and rescuer, including parrots, I support her letter to the editor last week. I have firsthand knowledge of the horrors and torture that avians have endured in the name of being “pets,” something they were never meant to be. Much like any undomesticated animal, like tigers, bears, and elephants, captivity was never meant to be their destiny ... much less the abuse and horrific lives and deaths many are forced to endure via humans domain, and our quest for “hobbies.”
