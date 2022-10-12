Carl Edward Kent 94, of Aitkin, formerly of Pine City, and Clark County, S. D., passed away Thursday October 6, 2022 at Golden Horizons in Aitkin.
Carl was born at home on February 4, 1928 in Clark County, S. D., to Mildred (Benike) and Ferdinand Benter. This marriage was blessed with three children. He grew up on his grandparent’s farm in South Dakota until 1939 when his mother married Harry Kent and moved to Mora Minn. Carl and his siblings were adopted by Harry and four more children were born to the family.
Carl was united in marriage to Jennette Osterdyk on June 14, 1952 in Mora, Minn. They lived their first years in Mora and Northfield, then moved to Pine City, where they eventually bought their own farm. They raised their 4 children there, selling the cows in 1992, and living on the dairy farm until they sold it in 2016 and moved to Aitkin. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Jennette passed away in 2018.
Carl was a John Deere machinery enthusiast, restoring old farm equipment. He so loved his children and grandchildren, attending countless cattle shows, school functions, county fairs, tractor shows, birthdays, graduations and weddings. He loved spending time with his family who meant everything to him. He delighted in telling stories about his childhood in South Dakota. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church services at Golden Horizons.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jennette (Osterdyk) Kent in 2018, two sons-in-law; Mark Himler and Luis Continenza, brother Warren Kent, two sisters; Lorraine Kent and Elfreida Butler, and his parents; Harry and Mildred (Benike) Kent.
Carl is survived by his 4 children and their spouses; Carla Himler of Papillion, NE., Carl (Shelly) Kent of Bonduel, Wis., Carmen (Ed) Damrau of Webster, S.D., Colleen (Phillip) Chute of Aitkin, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, siblings; Gert (Joel) Carlson, Harry (Jennifer) Kent, Lenore (Donald) Martens, and many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor David Becker will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Clark, S. D. Arrangements are by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
