Carl Heinrich was born June 16, 1930, at his parents’ farm along the St. Croix River. He lived all of his 91 years in Rushseba Township, moving to his current home location at less than a year of age. He passed away suddenly Sunday, March 20, 2022, at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming.
He had many interests, including fishing, agate picking, camping, and his favorite game of cribbage. As a young man he was an accomplished roller skater, and loved to drive around Minnesota and Wisconsin. He was always interested in science and the natural world, and he could identify all of the plants, animals and birds that lived on the farm. For many years he reported the daily weather for a radio station, and even published a book, “Record of Daily Weather 1988-2014.” He wrote articles that were published in magazines and newsletters on historical topics. His amazing memory allowed him to become an author at a late age, publishing his memoir “Life on Honeysuckle Farm” in 2017.
He met his wife, Beverley, at a roller rink, and they married in 1955. They reached their 66th wedding anniversary on July 23, 2021. Life as a dairy farmer became busier as he added cabinetmaking in 1965, first for his own house and then for others. Crafting wooden items was very enjoyable, and he often gave them as gifts for family members. He added Honeysuckle Farm Vacations from 1965 to 1985. Carl was active in church activities, serving for many years on committees and as elder, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church and then St. John’s Lutheran Church. He was very interested in history, and belonged to the Chisago County Historical Society and the North Chapter Historical Society, serving as president and in other offices. He was often quoted in newspaper articles and contacted for local historical information.
His large family is very close, with annual camping trips, large projects such as building a granary, and holiday events. There were always a lot of stories and laughs when Carl was around. We will all miss him greatly.
Carl is survived by his wife Bev; children Diana (Bob) Sandberg of North Branch, Nathan (Mandy) Heinrich of Idaho, Tim (Connie) Heinrich of Rush City, Janet Swanson of Milaca, and Rachel Heinrich of Ely; grandchildren Mike Sandberg (fiancee Amanda Johnson) of Oregon, Chris Sandberg of St. Paul, Justin Heinrich of Virginia, Ciera Heinrich of Idaho, Orion Heinrich of Baxter, Stephen Eisenmenger of Brook Park, Troy Mikrot of Cambridge, Dan Swanson of St. Cloud, Jason (Michelle) Swanson of Burnsville, Jenni Swanson (fiance Hodge Cherry) of Florida; and great-grandchildren Cedric Swanson, Evelyn Swanson, Ellianna Swanson, Brecken Cherry, Calix Cherry, and Lorelei Heinrich.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Sarah Marie Swanson; parents Otto and Emma; brother James Heinrich; and sister Margaret (Wendell) Johnson.
The Rev. Tim Renstrom officiated at funeral services for Carl at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the funeral at church. The interment took place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
