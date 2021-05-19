Carol Dombrock

Carol “Marlene” Dombrock of Pine City passed quietly in her sleep Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at the age of 81.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. She is survived by son, Tom Dombrock and his wife, Patti; grandchildren Alek, Pat, Elizabeth and Anne; daughter Linda Vuicich and her husband Danny; grandchildren Amanda and Ben; son Ted Dombrock and husband Juan Carlos.
A celebration of life for Marlene will be held 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Pioneer Park, 611 4th Avenue, Newport.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
